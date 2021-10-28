Innovations in science and technology are leading to rapid developments in biosimilar medicines, with the potential to bring lower-cost treatments to more people.
Passion for health: How Samsung Bioepis is using innovation to meet growing health care needs
- Science and technology are driving innovations to increase patient access to cost-effective treatments
- Amid the pandemic, strategic positioning of manufacturing and storage sites allowed Samsung Bioepis to respond quickly to market dynamics
Paid Post:
Samsung Bioepis
Innovations in science and technology are leading to rapid developments in biosimilar medicines, with the potential to bring lower-cost treatments to more people.