“The only way we know how to deal with changes is diversification, and to have a very resilient supply chain,” says William Fung, Deputy Chairman of Fung Group.
Changing Times
Founded in 1906 as one of the first companies financed solely by Chinese capital to export to the West, Li & Fung stands the test of time. Leading one of the most extensive global supply chain networks in the world, Dr William FUNG, Deputy Chairman of Fung Group, shares the secret of his company’s long-term success spanning four generations.
Paid Post:
HKUST Business School
Topic | International Trade
