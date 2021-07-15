“Innovation will ensure that businesses survive today’s challenges,” says Max Ma, Chairman of Lee Heng Diamond Group. “Innovation will ensure that businesses survive today’s challenges,” says Max Ma, Chairman of Lee Heng Diamond Group.
Facing the Challenge

Business disruptions brought about by the trade war between the US and China, COVID-19 and social unrest, have led to a challenging few years for retailers. Max MA, Chairman of Lee Heng Diamond Group and home-grown veteran retailer, has some good advice on how to get through the tough times.

International Trade
