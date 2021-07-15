“A bigger economy means a bigger capacity for domestic absorption, and as the world’s second largest economy, China can rely on a domestic economy,” says Justin Lin, Dean of the Institute of New Structural Economics at Peking University.
Dual Circulation Transition
At a time when the environment for international trade is becoming more vulnerable, China is moving ahead with its “dual-circulation paradigm”. Leading Chinese economist Justin LIN, a former HKUST scholar, explains why China is highlighting domestic demand as the main driver of growth in the new paradigm.
Paid Post:
HKUST Business School
Topic | International Trade
