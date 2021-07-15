“Asia is pragmatic, and for them, economics has always trumped everything else.” says Deborah Elms, Executive Director of Asian Trade Center
Regional Success
With the disruption caused by geopolitical tensions and the pandemic, regional agreements are more urgent than ever. Deborah ELMS, founder of the Asian Trade Center – a Singapore-based advocate and educator for trade in Asia, explains why agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could become a global game changer.
Paid Post:
HKUST Business School
Topic | International Trade
