“Asia is pragmatic, and for them, economics has always trumped everything else.” says Deborah Elms, Executive Director of Asian Trade Center “Asia is pragmatic, and for them, economics has always trumped everything else.” says Deborah Elms, Executive Director of Asian Trade Center
“Asia is pragmatic, and for them, economics has always trumped everything else.” says Deborah Elms, Executive Director of Asian Trade Center
Business

Regional Success

With the disruption caused by geopolitical tensions and the pandemic, regional agreements are more urgent than ever. Deborah ELMS, founder of the Asian Trade Center – a Singapore-based advocate and educator for trade in Asia, explains why agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could become a global game changer. 

Topic |   International Trade
Advertising partner

Updated: 12:12am, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
“Asia is pragmatic, and for them, economics has always trumped everything else.” says Deborah Elms, Executive Director of Asian Trade Center “Asia is pragmatic, and for them, economics has always trumped everything else.” says Deborah Elms, Executive Director of Asian Trade Center
“Asia is pragmatic, and for them, economics has always trumped everything else.” says Deborah Elms, Executive Director of Asian Trade Center
READ FULL ARTICLE