(From right): Prof TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, and winning team members LEE Chun Yikk, Cathy CHAN, Heywood CHAN, Andrew KONG and their advisor Alice LUI (From right): Prof TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, and winning team members LEE Chun Yikk, Cathy CHAN, Heywood CHAN, Andrew KONG and their advisor Alice LUI
(From right): Prof TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, and winning team members LEE Chun Yikk, Cathy CHAN, Heywood CHAN, Andrew KONG and their advisor Alice LUI
Business

Home Team Triumphs in HKICC

Nine high-powered teams of business undergraduates took part in the HKUST International Case Competition (HKICC) 2021 from June 6-10, marking the return of the signature event after a two-year hiatus. 
 

Topic |   International Trade
Advertising partner

Updated: 12:03am, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
(From right): Prof TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, and winning team members LEE Chun Yikk, Cathy CHAN, Heywood CHAN, Andrew KONG and their advisor Alice LUI (From right): Prof TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, and winning team members LEE Chun Yikk, Cathy CHAN, Heywood CHAN, Andrew KONG and their advisor Alice LUI
(From right): Prof TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, and winning team members LEE Chun Yikk, Cathy CHAN, Heywood CHAN, Andrew KONG and their advisor Alice LUI
READ FULL ARTICLE