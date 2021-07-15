(From right): Prof TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, and winning team members LEE Chun Yikk, Cathy CHAN, Heywood CHAN, Andrew KONG and their advisor Alice LUI
Home Team Triumphs in HKICC
Nine high-powered teams of business undergraduates took part in the HKUST International Case Competition (HKICC) 2021 from June 6-10, marking the return of the signature event after a two-year hiatus.
Paid Post:
HKUST Business School
Topic | International Trade
