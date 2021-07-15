A Winning Streak

Participating in case competitions can help students learn valuable skills to support their future careers. Over the years, HKUST business students have formed a like-minded network to participate in and promote case competitions. The HKUST Case Analysis Team (CAT) is a student-led group that connects students and alumni, faculty and staff, in training and selecting teams to represent HKUST in local and international case competitions. They have achieved exceptional performances in many different competitions this year. Let’s find out their achievements and hear what they said about their experiences.

