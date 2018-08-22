Goodluck Hope: London's new residential island

[Sponsored Article]

As London property continues to be a major draw for investors worldwide, large-scale developments are creating new investment opportunities all over the city. But few are as ambitious as the regeneration of the Leamouth Peninsula, transforming historic shipyards into a new waterfront community.

Following the London City Island project, which turned the north side of the peninsula into a 'mini Manhattan,' the new Goodluck Hope development is bringing more than 800 homes, 2,000 square meters of commercial space and cultural attractions to the south side of the peninsula, where the River Lea meets the Thames.

A joint venture between leading European property developer Ballymore and Hong Kong's Kwok Family Interests, Goodluck Hope will be both an appealing riverside address and a vibrant arts and culture destination for East London. A number of residential units will soon be available for domestic and overseas property investors, with the first phase of the development due to complete in 2020.

Inspired by heritage

Surrounded by water on all sides, this mixed-use development pays tribute to the site's industrial and maritime heritage in its forms and materials, updated for contemporary sensibilities.

The new Orchard Place high street commemorates the historic orchard that used to occupy the island, before London expanded to the east and the Thames and Lea became vital for freight and transport. Leamouth Wharf became a hive of industry in the 19th century, home to a busy shipyard and iron works as well as London's only lighthouse, designed by Sir James Douglass. Douglass Tower, the tallest residential tower at Goodluck Hope, pays tribute to this local innovator.

Some of this history is still standing today. The Grade II-listed Orchard Dry Dock was recently rediscovered and carefully rebuilt in the form of a historic ship, using natural materials that will age gracefully. Commanding dramatic views to the east and west along the Thames, the Dry Dock will be the hub of Goodluck Hope's social scene.

John Mulryan, Group Managing Director at Ballymore, explains: “Our vision for Goodluck Hope has always been to create a culturally rich, inspiring riverside neighborhood community with a focus on innovation at its heart. The area has a strong industrial heritage and we wanted to build on that, creating an environment that enables artisans and creative individuals to come together to meet, work and share ideas.”

Part of the creative East

The East End is the epicenter of creativity in London, and the Leamouth Peninsula is holding its own in the culture stakes with new galleries, art colleges and other installations. Goodluck Hope will be home to London's first contemporary art walk, The Line, which will include works from Antony Gormley and Damien Hirst among other esteemed names. The adjacent London City Island development is the new home of the English National Ballet and London Film School.

A new pedestrian footbridge offers convenient access from the peninsula to Canning Town station for Tube and rail access all over London. It's just four minutes to Canary Wharf, one of London's main financial districts and home of the new high-speed Crossrail service. Residents can also take the scenic route aboard Thames Clippers, which float along the river and stop at other cultural attractions such as the O2 Arena, Tate galleries and South Bank. London City Airport is also nearby, less than 10 minutes from Goodluck Hope by road.

