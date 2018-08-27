The Silk District: luxury apartments in London's rapidly-growing Whitechapel

[Sponsored Article]

With London's Crossrail service readying to launch this December, developers have been working tirelessly to bring new residential properties to market in time to meet the flood of demand. One Crossrail area that's particularly appealing to residents and investors alike is Whitechapel.

This upwardly-mobile district in London's East End is set for some of the highest price and rent growth in the city following the opening of the Crossrail Elizabeth Line and other civic projects currently underway as part of a £300 million regeneration. These include high street and infrastructure improvements, new parks and public spaces and the creation of more world-class schools and a globally-renowned medical research center that will make a Whitechapel address even more competitive.

Since Crossrail was announced, many areas along the route have enjoyed a rise in residential demand and property values, but Whitechapel is likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Global real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) expects Whitechapel property prices to increase by almost 20 percent and rents by over 15 percent between now and 2021, by which time new developments currently under construction will be ready to welcome residents.

One of the most notable residential projects currently underway in Whitechapel is The Silk District. A collaboration between London developers Mount Anvil and L&Q, this collection of apartment buildings, luxury amenities and landscaped gardens is creating a new residential quarter for Whitechapel offering prime access to the Crossrail station.

Meticulous apartments, first-class amenities

Named in honor of Whitechapel's historic silk trade, The Silk District has been designed by architects Stockwool to be a serene retreat in the heart of the city. Its three buildings – The Georgette, The Jacquard and The Bouchon – have unique yet complementary designs, linked by fluid footpaths and landscaping to create a sense of community.

Each of the studios and one, two and three-bedroom apartments have been designed to a high standard by Suna Interiors to appeal to today's discerning city residents, featuring quality materials such as terrazzo tile flooring and natural oak effect cabinets. Integrated wardrobes and Smeg appliances in optional white or black provide a sleek finish, while full-height windows and outdoor terraces make the most of natural daylight. All apartments are secured by an audio/visual entry system and CCTV monitored 24 hours a day.

Residents at The Silk District also have exclusive access to a suite of lifestyle amenities, offering a five-star hotel experience at home. These include a 24-hour concierge taking care of their every request, a private gym, comfortable cinema room, two flexible workspaces and rooftop gardens. The secure underground car park is equipped with charging points for electric vehicles.

Invest in up-and-coming Whitechapel

Units at The Georgette are now available to overseas property buyers eager to step onto the London property ladder in time for Crossrail. The Silk District is scheduled for completion in late 2021, by which time high residential demand is expected to have driven double-digit growth in prices and rents.

JLL's Director of Residential UK Research, Nick Whitten, explains: “The Silk District in E1 falls into the perfect buyer hotspot, meeting demand for competitively-priced homes in an area with excellent transport links. We expect rental demand for The Silk District to be as strong as the forecasted rental price growth of 15.3 percent by 2021.”

Hong Kong investors who want to know more about this opportunity can attend JLL's exhibition from 31st August to 2nd September.

Exhibition details

31 Aug – 2 Sept 2018 (Fri - Sun) 11am - 7pm

Tian & Di Room, 7/F, Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hotel

15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

For more information about The Silk District and other residential properties in London, click here or contact JLL International Residential at +852 3759 0909 or [email protected].