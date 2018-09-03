Douglass Tower: East London's new landmark welcomes investors

[Sponsored Article]

The regeneration of London's Leamouth Peninsula is one of the most ambitious development projects currently underway in the UK capital. International developer Ballymore and Hong Kong's Kwok Family Interests are creating a vibrant neighborhood on this former industrial island, surrounded by London's two major rivers.

Goodluck Hope is completing the transformation Ballymore started with London City Island, the new commercial district in the north of the peninsula. This new residential district to the south will feature 804 homes, shops and cultural attractions. Its most distinctive landmark will be Douglass Tower, a 30-story apartment building at the heart of the development offering direct waterfront living on the River Thames.

Named for groundbreaking civil engineer Sir James Douglass, who designed the lighthouse that used to guide ships around the island during its maritime past, the industrial-inspired tower will be a bold new addition to the East London skyline. Units at Douglass Tower are now available for local and overseas property buyers eager to live or invest in this new riverside community.

Modern industrial landmark

Douglass Tower, like the rest of the Goodluck Hope development, was designed with the area's rich maritime heritage in mind. Architects Allies and Morrison made extensive use of brick and broad steel beams with bold lines and colors to create a unique industrial aesthetic for a building of this height, complemented by chic modern interiors.

Each of the tower's spacious suites, apartments and lofts will feature full-height windows that let in natural light and offer panoramic views over the Thames to the capital beyond. Modular layouts with moving glass and metal panels can be easily rearranged when needed to create personalized winter gardens, private study spaces or open-plan dining and entertaining zones.

All apartments will be furnished in quality materials including engineered oak flooring in living areas and ceramic mosaic tiles for bathrooms and en-suites. The contemporary industrial aesthetic will continue in the kitchens, featuring custom cabinetry, brass taps and integrated modern appliances. Loft apartments will have vaulted ceilings and private terraces.

Private club facilities

Heading to the top of the lighthouse-inspired tower, residents will find the Lantern Room, an exclusive living and working space to socialize, create and collaborate against the twinkling backdrop of London. Stepping out onto the viewing platform will offer a bird's eye view over the Leamouth Peninsula and beyond.

The Lantern Room is part of Goodluck Hope's The 1595 Club, a world-class suite of amenities under one roof. Douglass Tower residents will have access to a 24-hour concierge, 25-meter swimming pool, fully-equipped gym, Scandinavian-style steam room, business center, private cinema and restaurant. Residents will also receive membership to The Arts Club at the neighboring London City Island development, which includes an outdoor swimming pool, members' club and Italian deli and restaurant.

London itself is easily reached on the road network and by rail from Canning Town station, accessible via a new pedestrian footbridge in the north of the island. Thames Clippers river boats depart from the jetty close to Douglass Tower for those who prefer the scenic route.

Welcoming investors

Douglass Tower at Goodluck Hope is estimated for completion between Q3 2021 and Q2 2022, but a number of suites, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and lofts are already available for forward purchase. Prices start from £395,000.

John Mulryan, Group Managing Director of developers Ballymore, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of Douglass Tower. The building is a landmark feat of design and will transform Goodluck Hope in line with our work at London City Island. Ballymore is committed to preserving the unique heritage of all our development projects and we are excited to welcome new residents who value the cultural environment of the area.”

Hong Kong investors who want to know more about this opportunity can attend the official launch event from 7th to 9th September.

Exhibition details

Date: 7–9 September 2018

Time: 11am–7pm

Venue: Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Tian & Di Room (7/F), 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong

For more information about Douglass Tower and other residential properties in London, click here or contact JLL International Residential at +852 3759 0909 or [email protected].