Gallions Point: a new riverside neighborhood in London's emerging financial district

[Sponsored Article]

Following in the footsteps of nearby Canary Wharf, another ambitious urban regeneration is underway at London's Royal Docks. Multibillion-pound investment from China's ABP and others is transforming this historic riverside area into a new financial center in the east of the UK capital, supported by new infrastructure, public amenities and residential neighborhoods.

At the heart of the docks is Royal Albert Wharf, a new village that will offer 127 contemporary homes adjacent to the new business district at Royal Albert Dock. Excellent transport connections including the new Crossrail Elizabeth Line put Canary Wharf, London City Airport and the wider city just minutes away, without the expensive price tag of Central London property.

Entering the overseas property market this month is Gallions Point, a collection of modern apartments at Royal Albert Wharf by London developer Telford Homes. Group Sales and Marketing Director David Campbell explains: “Our vision for Gallions Point is to create an inspiring, community led neighborhood. Strong early investment has already transformed the area with much more still to come, making it an increasingly desirable place to live and work.”

Modern waterfront living

As well as homes, Royal Albert Wharf will include retail and leisure amenities to serve the new community. Gallions Reach Shopping Park will have over 35 stores and restaurants, while lovers of the outdoors and watersports can make the most of the waterside location with canoeing, rowing, sailing and other activities at the London Watersports Centre.

Well-connected by the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and forthcoming Crossrail, some of London's biggest shopping and entertainment venues are within easy reach from Gallions Reach station, including One Canada Square at Canary Wharf, the O2 Arena and ExCeL London exhibition center.

“As well as living close to the financial hub of Canary Wharf, residents and businesses in the area will also benefit from excellent access to the West End and Central London when Crossrail comes to nearby Custom House in 2019, just seven minutes from Gallions Point,” David Campbell adds.

Maritime heritage updated

The traditional brick architecture of Gallions Point pays tribute to the site's history as former docklands and the global hub of Britain's lucrative spice trade. Three courtyard gardens reflect the design aesthetic of the Royal Docks while also offering a connection with nature and a place for residents to relax and socialize at the end of a busy day.

This blend of traditional and contemporary continues inside the one, two and three-bedroom apartments, which put a modern spin on warehouse living. Floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies and terraces maximize natural light and views over the Thames and the East London skyline. Kitchens by Urban Myth feature natural stone surfaces and fully integrated appliances for a sleek finish.

All residents at Gallions Point will also have access to exclusive lifestyle amenities, including a private residents' lounge, secure underground parking and a 24-hour concierge to take care of their every need. A convenience store and other retail services are literally on the doorstep.

Prime opportunity for price growth

As development continues at pace and the Royal Docks attract increasing international attention in the next few years, investing in this up-and-coming district could offer lucrative long-term gains for residents and investors.

David Campbell explains: “The location of our development, in what is arguably one of Europe's most significant development projects, will be of interest to both those keen to get on the property ladder, and a prime opportunity for price growth with property prices set to rise significantly once the regeneration is complete.”

A number of apartments at Gallions Point are now available for overseas property buyers, with prices starting from £365,000 for a one-bedroom unit. The project is scheduled to complete from early to mid-2020. Hong Kong property investors who want to find out more can attend JLL's exhibition on 5th, 6th and 7th October at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Hong Kong.

For more information about Gallions Point and other residential properties in London, click here or contact JLL International Residential at +852 3759 0909 or [email protected].