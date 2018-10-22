Three Waters: a tranquil alternative for London living

[Sponsored Article]

As London's epicenter continues to shift East, formerly overlooked areas are finding themselves becoming highly desirable real estate. The great success of Canary Wharf and Stratford's Olympic Park regeneration have put nearby Bow Creek in the sights of developers and property investors, combining connectivity with idyllic surroundings on the edge of a 10,000-acre nature reserve.

The Lower Lea Valley is one of London's fastest-growing areas, with house prices in Bow Creek, Stratford and the nearby East Bank forecast to grow above the London average for the next 20 years. The opening of International Quarter London (IQL) in Stratford and the continuing growth of Canary Wharf as London's second financial center mean that creative professionals and entrepreneurs are looking for affordable London property close to the commercial districts. The opening of four new university campuses in Stratford will also see the student population and demand for rental accommodation rise considerably in the next few years.

This high demand offers strong capital growth opportunities for local and overseas property investors. Developers are already working on meeting this demand, with a number of attractive residential projects under construction across the region. One of the most appealing for investors is Three Waters, a collaboration between Mount Anvil and Peabody that offers luxury apartments right on the water.

Waterfront lifestyle

Rising above the confluence of Bow Creek, the River Lea and the Limehouse Cut, Three Waters offers immediate access to the canals and waterways that run through the 26 miles of neighboring Lee Valley Regional Park. The Bow Creek regeneration has opened up more of the river than before and was planned with care to preserve the natural beauty of the park – nicknamed London's “green lung.”

As well as kayaking, paddleboarding and other sports on the water, residents can walk or jog along the scenic riverside all the way to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford (six minutes by Tube), where former Olympics venues offer a world-class workout. Stratford is also home to one of Europe's largest shopping malls – Westfield Stratford City – which features more than 280 stores, restaurants and other diversions.

Students and families with children are well catered for in Bow Creek, with local schools rated “outstanding” by Ofsted and London's best universities just a short drive or Tube ride away. The next few years will see new campuses opening in Stratford for prestigious universities, including University College London's UCL East campus in 2021 and the UAL London College of Fashion. The famous Victoria and Albert Museum is also opening two local sites in 2023 in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution.

With London Underground and Docklands Light Railway stations less than 10 minutes' walk from the property, all of London is within easy reach from Bow Creek. From here, it's six minutes to Stratford and the high-speed Crossrail Elizabeth Line (opening in 2019), 10 minutes to the City, 12 minutes to Canary Wharf and 17 minutes to London City Airport for international connections.

Views from the water's edge

The Three Waters development makes the most of its enviable location, with a raised communal garden, roof terrace and projected private balconies in all apartments making sure the views over nature and the city are never absent. Architects Allies and Morrison designed the three apartment buildings to pay tribute to the area's industrial heritage, their red brick façades and pitched roofs recalling the wharves and warehouses of centuries past.

Inside, the look is much more contemporary. Suna Interior Design has created smart modern living spaces with clear lines and a flush finish, aided by integrated appliances, in-built fittings and clever storage solutions. All residents will have access to a private cinema room, bar and 24-hour concierge service, with parking available on request.

Three Waters is estimated for completion in the first quarter of 2022, but a number of studios and one, two and three-bedroom apartments are already available for overseas property buyers.

For more information about Three Waters and other residential properties in London, click here or contact JLL International Residential at +852 3759 0909 or [email protected].