Islington Wharf: a new canalside community in thriving Manchester

With London real estate prices often being too high a barrier for first-time buyers, Manchester in North West England offers a compelling alternative for overseas property investors and businesses looking to enter the European markets.

The UK's largest and fastest-growing economy outside London, there's nothing second-rate about Manchester. Rated the most livable city in the UK by the Economist Intelligence Unit every year since 2011, this cultured city also has a booming and diversified economy, a skilled and well-educated workforce and world-class transport links. The government's Northern Powerhouse initiative and other multibillion-pound investments will improve infrastructure even further in the coming years, making Manchester an even more attractive place to live, invest and do business.

Demand for property in Manchester is already high and set to rise further, with Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) forecasting price growth in excess of 22 percent and rental growth of 15 percent over the next four years – higher than any other UK city. Developers are aiming to meet this demand with a number of exciting residential projects currently under construction in sought-after locations. The most significant of these is Islington Wharf, a new waterfront neighborhood in the Northern Quarter just minutes from Manchester city center.

Northern Powerhouse

With a GDP of £28 billion, Manchester is the UK's second largest economy, offering competitive business costs and a labor pool of more than five million workers within a 30-mile radius. The regional hub of finance, commerce and retail, Manchester has been named the best city in the UK to establish new headquarters and is home to 80 members of the FTSE 100. Global firms such as the Bank of New York Mellon have chosen the city for their regional headquarters, while the BBC relocated from London to make its new home at MediaCityUK in Salford Quays.

Manchester is also a major university city, with one of the largest student populations in Europe and five universities in the Greater Manchester area. Islington Wharf is just a short tram or train ride from the University of Manchester, Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Salford, making it convenient for students. The local area also has a number of high-performing primary and secondary schools, ideal for families with children.

Islington Wharf is located in Ancoats, a peaceful waterfront district on the Ashton Canal. A creative community of art galleries and theaters with a growing foodie scene, it's just a few minutes' walk to the bars and boutiques of the Northern Quarter. With the Metrolink, bus stops and convenient access to the ring road, the best of Manchester is within easy reach from Ancoats, while nearby Manchester Airport connects to more than 200 destinations worldwide.

Urban industrial aesthetic

Islington Wharf is a landmark development of Waterside Places, a joint venture between Muse Developments and the Canal and River Trust that invests half of all profits back into preserving Britain's waterways. Islington Wharf Locks is the third phase of the development, adding another 101 thoughtfully-designed homes that update the area's rich industrial heritage to the 21st century.

Islington Wharf Locks comprises three buildings surrounding a green courtyard. Each building has its own distinctive character and design scheme, offering a range of options to residents who can choose between the one or two-bedroom apartments and three or four-bedroom mews houses and townhouses. All residences feature a balcony or terrace and fully-fitted kitchens and bathrooms, with garage and off-road parking available.

A select number of units are now available at Islington Wharf Locks, which is expected to complete by the middle of 2019. Hong Kong investors who want to know more about this investment opportunity can attend JLL's exhibition on November 1st at Three Pacific Place.

