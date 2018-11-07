Lexington Gardens: exclusive apartments in Central London's newest quarter

[Sponsored Article]

The best is yet to come for Nine Elms, Central London's new residential, business and cultural quarter. The once-controversial £15 billion regeneration of London's last large-scale industrial estate has created a thriving new neighborhood on the South Bank of the River Thames. With the opening of the new US Embassy last January, Apple heading to Battersea and major infrastructure projects getting closer to completion, Nine Elms is one of London's most exciting and promising districts.

By 2025, the Nine Elms and Battersea regeneration will have added more than 20,000 new homes (in addition to 10,000 existing homes) along with 3.2 million square feet of office space and 2.3 million square feet of retail space, creating 16,000 jobs in the process. Two new Underground stations and a new pedestrian and cycle bridge across the Thames will offer direct access to London's most glamorous neighborhoods, without the high cost of living.

For overseas property investors, Nine Elms offers a rare opportunity to buy Zone 1 Central London property at more affordable prices than surrounding areas – though prices are expected to shoot up rapidly as the neighborhood becomes ever more established. Real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) forecasts price growth of 3 percent per annum in 2019, rising to 7 percent in 2020 when the Northern Line extension opens. Rental prices are expected to grow by 3.5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Several exciting residential developments are already in progress at Nine Elms, which will be ready to welcome residents when demand peaks in 2020. This includes The Residence at Nine Elms, a collection of three distinct residential buildings by UK developer Bellway that's now entered its second phase. Lexington Gardens comprises 262 apartments with exclusive amenities, a limited number of which are now available for overseas buyers.

New global neighborhood

The opening of the US Embassy and tech giant Apple's announcement that it will be relocating its UK headquarters to Battersea Power Station have given Nine Elms a distinct international flavor. Apple's vast 500,000-square-foot campus will only take up 40 percent of the iconic London landmark, with other multinational corporations and start-ups eager to follow suit as Central London's newest creative hub emerges.

With the city center less than 15 minutes away from the new Underground stations, the restaurants and cultural attractions of the South Bank on either side and the exclusive department stores of Knightsbridge just across the river, living at Nine Elms puts the best of London within easy reach. For international connections, all three major London airports are less than 50 minutes away by train.

The local area has plenty to keep residents satisfied too, from the cafes and fresh food markets at Circus West to new riverside walks and the 30-acre Nine Elms Park. Students and families with children are ideally catered for with a selection of nurseries and highly-rated schools in the local area and close proximity to some of London's most prestigious universities, including King's College, Imperial College and University College London.

The best of city living

Lexington Gardens is just three minutes' walk from the new Nine Elms Underground station, opening in 2020. Designed by RMA Architects to combine New York sophistication with London tradition, this 12-story building is surrounded by green space, including a section of the new Linear Park that runs all the way through Nine Elms from Battersea Power Station to Vauxhall.

Inside the one, two and three-bedroom apartments, full-height windows and balconies or terraces offer relaxing views over the gardens and the Thames. Spacious living areas and fitted kitchens with integrated appliances set the scene for contemporary elegance, with a selection of color palettes to choose from. Residents also have access to a suite of first-class amenities including a private gym, roof garden, state-of-the-art media room and 24-hour concierge.

Lexington Gardens at The Residence will welcome residents beginning in the first quarter of 2020, with a number of units available to reserve now. For more information about The Residence at Nine Elms and other residential properties in London, click here or contact JLL International Residential at +852 3759 0909 or [email protected].