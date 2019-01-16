Westmark: the new gateway to London's West End

[Sponsored Article]

One of the many reasons overseas property investors love London is its timelessness. The UK capital's historic central districts are lined with beautiful period buildings that have epitomized metropolitan luxury living for centuries. New residential developments in these areas need to be designed with respect to this heritage, while still offering all the perks of modern city living.

One such project currently underway in the UK capital is West End Gate in the City of Westminster. A collection of 542 luxury apartments by leading UK developer Berkeley Homes, the five buildings that comprise this development creatively reimagine the classic red brick Victorian mansion for the 21st century. Its signature statement is Westmark – a 30-story residential tower that's set to become a new iconic landmark for London at the entrance to the West End.

London at your feet

Walking distance from two sprawling Royal Parks and the peaceful canals and waterside cafes of Little Venice, living at West End Gate makes it easy to find serenity in the city. The boutiques and restaurants of Edgware Road and nearby Marylebone and the cultural charms of Mayfair and Soho put everything that's needed for a refined London lifestyle within easy reach, and the wider city is easily accessible too.

Edgware Road station is just one minute away from Westmark on foot, and it's not much further to Paddington Station, serviced by the new high-capacity Crossrail Elizabeth Line. From 2019, Crossrail will offer direct links to London Heathrow Airport in just 21 minutes and to the city center in just over 10 minutes. Four Underground lines, buses and taxis offer more options for reaching destinations across Central London and beyond.

Classic London reinvented

The distinctive mansion blocks of upmarket Mayfair, Marylebone and Maida Vale are synonymous with elite London living. Award-winning architects Squire and Partners have reinterpreted these traditional values for West End Gate, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern materials to create elegant residences that will similarly stand the test of time.

Westmark translates the mansion block aesthetic into a bold vertical statement to offer the traditional mansion experience at height. This curved stone tower offers dramatic views over the city and nearby Regent's Park and Hyde Park. Its outdoor piazza, thoughtfully landscaped gardens and water features transition into a sweeping hotel-style lobby, making a grand entrance.

Sophisticated sanctuary

Inside Westmark's spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments, the design language is much more contemporary. Reflective surfaces and natural stone and wood fixtures create a sense of understated luxury inside the open-plan homes, with splashes of color and silver accents giving a vibrant finish. All apartments are finely appointed with custom cabinets, fitted wardrobes, underfloor heating and individual video entry systems for peace of mind, with private balconies available in select residences.

As well as relaxing in the landscaped gardens and visiting the high-end retailers and restaurants on the ground floor, Westmark residents also have exclusive access to on-site lifestyle amenities. The state-of-the-art wellness suite features a gym staffed by personal trainers, an expansive swimming pool, a steam room and sauna and spa treatment rooms. Other facilities include a residents' lounge, private dining room and cinema and a 24-hour concierge on hand to take care of any requests, day or night. Secure car parking is available by separate negotiation.

Westmark will welcome its first residents in 2021, but a select number of units are already available for overseas property buyers. Prices start from £890,000 for a single-bedroom apartment. For more information about Westmark at West End Gate and other residential properties in London, click here or contact JLL International Properties at +852 3759 0909 or [email protected].