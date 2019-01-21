Eight Casson Square: riverside living in the gaze of the London Eye

[Sponsored Article]

The future is looking bright for London's residential markets. With a favorable Brexit deal likely to be agreed soon, greater certainty and confidence will characterize the next few years as the UK capital climbs back to previous heights.

Residential research from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) forecasts accelerating growth for Central London house prices over the next two years, from 1.5% per annum in 2019 to 3% in 2020 and 5% in 2021. Rental price growth is also set to increase from 2% to 3.5% over the same period. For overseas property buyers, there will likely never be a better time to invest in Central London property with a prestigious address before prices become too steep.

Several new developments in prime central locations are offering rare opportunities to buy property a stone's throw away from London's most iconic landmarks. One of the most exciting developments entering the market in 2019 is Southbank Place, a 5.7-acre mixed-use estate on the banks of the River Thames that offers a prime Zone 1 address with its own Underground entrance, adjacent to the London Eye, Jubilee Gardens and Palace of Westminster.

London on your doorstep

Walking distance from London's top sights, and with strong cultural and culinary credentials of its own, the South Bank is one of London's most popular areas with tourists and residents alike. Directly across the river from Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament via Westminster Bridge, a four-minute walk from Southbank Place, a riverside stroll takes in some of the British capital's most inspiring heritage sites and modern attractions. Trafalgar Square, the Tate Modern and St. Paul's Cathedral are all within 15 minutes' walk of the development.

For travels further afield, a new entrance and ticket hall to Waterloo Underground Station is accessible directly from Eight Casson Square in Southbank Place, serving four Underground lines. From here, it's just three minutes to the West End, nine minutes to Canary Wharf's financial district and 14 minutes to King's Cross St. Pancras and the Eurostar. London City, Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted airports can all be reached in 22 to 52 minutes by Tube. Buses and taxis are also plentiful and river taxis offer a scenic alternative if you're not in a hurry.

The South Bank itself has been one of London's most prominent artistic and creative hubs since the 1950s, and is being increasingly recognized today for its restaurants and nightlife too. Nearby Covent Garden is a favorite for shoppers and diners with its smorgasbord of multiethnic restaurants, designer boutiques and traditional market stalls. Southbank Place will add a new public square with cafes, delicatessens, boutique shops and parks as well as business facilities to support start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Central riverside living

When complete, the Southbank Place development will include five residential buildings in addition to two office blocks, the existing Shell Tower, green landscaping and public squares. One of these residential buildings, the 30-story Eight Casson Square designed by architect Patel Taylor, will be a striking new landmark for London, as well as a rare chance to own a riverside apartment right in the epicenter of London.

Eight Casson Square offers a choice of contemporary suites, lofts and one, two or three-bedroom apartments with spacious open-plan layouts, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows making the most of the sought-after views, some with dual aspects. Soft neutral color palettes, prestige materials and clean lines set the tone for sophisticated urban living.

Residents at Eight Casson Square will also have exclusive access to five-star leisure and lifestyle amenities on-site. These include a private health club and spa with swimming pools, a multi-function gym and studio space for yoga and other activities, as well as a residents' lounge and 24-hour concierge to take care of every need day or night.

Eight Casson Square is scheduled for completion from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, with a select number of units now available for overseas property investors. For more information about Eight Casson Square at Southbank Place and other residential properties in London, click here or contact JLL International Residential at +852 3759 0909 or [email protected].