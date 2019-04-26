Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's next for Canary Wharf?
London's purpose-built financial district is diversifying into tech, retail and residential
Topic | Invest in Overseas Properties
Paid Post:
JLL
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.