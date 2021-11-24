Investors need to work with industries to identify sectors that can decarbonise in the short and long term, to address the urgent reality of climate change. Photo: Adobe Stock
Investors need to work with industries to identify sectors that can decarbonise in the short and long term, to address the urgent reality of climate change. Photo: Adobe Stock
Business

Deciding how to spend the world’s carbon budget is complicated, with consequences for business and nations as well as the planet

  • Decarbonisation investment is necessary in sectors where low-carbon solutions do not yet exist
  • The path to net-zero emissions will vary between industry sectors and the resources of individual nations

Topic |   Investing in the future
Advertising partner

Updated: 12:48pm, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Investors need to work with industries to identify sectors that can decarbonise in the short and long term, to address the urgent reality of climate change. Photo: Adobe Stock
Investors need to work with industries to identify sectors that can decarbonise in the short and long term, to address the urgent reality of climate change. Photo: Adobe Stock
READ FULL ARTICLE