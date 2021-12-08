The financial industry will increasingly employ AI and machine learning to interpret data. Photo: Getty Images
Natural language processing: time is now to advance human language insights for finance industry
- London Stock Exchange Group Labs says investing in NLP technology is critical to providing market insights for the financial sector
- The technology has the capability to analyse the surge in unstructured data and help the industry identify risks and trends
Paid Post:
London Stock Exchange Group
Topic | Investing in the future
