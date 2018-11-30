Bangkok Project Boosts Tourism In Top Retail Hub

[Sponsored Article]

Ratchaprasong is a well-known shopping district in Bangkok, known for its many stylish malls and hotels.

Distinctive to its skyline is Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard (MRB), a 60-storey luxurious mixed-use development occupying 9,600 square metres on Ratchaprasong Road, a strip of prime real estate.

MRB is the latest project by leading Thailand property developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC).

It features top-of-the-line condominiums and the five-star Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, the first in Southeast Asia. The high-end hotel boasts three restaurants, a lounge and two bars, each with a distinctive environment.

These include the Front Room, helmed by talented chef de cuisine Fab Rungthiwa Chummongkhon and offering Thai-inspired Nordic cuisine; The Brasserie, which delivers a wide selection of beers, ciders and French cuisine; Peacock Alley, a signature lounge serving fine afternoon tea and pastries; meat and seafood specialist Bull & Bear with its custom-made grill; The Loft, a New York-inspired bar with a statement spiral staircase; and the Champagne Bar, with only 34 seats that give guests an uninterrupted view of the city.

The Waldorf Astoria Spa is another highlight that serves as an inner-city escape with an extensive treatment programme.

The building’s eye-catching design has quickly seen it become a landmark since it opened over a year ago.

Its sleek exterior takes inspiration from magnolia petals, a reference to Thailand’s symbolic relationship with nature and MRB’s commitment to conservation.

The unique design saves energy by taking sunlight and shade into account throughout the day.

Tradition and innovation go hand in hand in Ratchaprasong. The neighbourhood has long attracted visitors, as it is home to several monuments, including the popular Erawan Shrine.

To ring in the New Year and end 2018 with a bang, leading MQDC is presenting “Beautiful Bangkok 2019: The Symphony of Happiness”, a festive spectacle that will take place in Ratchaprasong in December.

“This is the second year that MQDC will create a sensation through ‘Beautiful Bangkok’, a magnificent light-and-sound projection show on the 60-storey Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard,” says Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of MQDC.

“This event is aimed at amazing and delighting Thais and tourists during the festive season.

“As a member of the RSTA (Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association), we are a part of the business district that has been the heart of Thailand, and is known as a world-famous lifestyle hub,” he adds.

Nattaporn Chevamongkol, representative of the RSTA, says continuing cooperation between property developers and entrepreneurs in the area will turn this popular tourism hotspot into Thailand’s economic hub.

Because of the presence of a landmark building like MRB, Ratchaprasong is set to bring the best of retailing, wholesale, hospitality, luxury residences and MICE to the heart of Bangkok. Chevamongkol adds that it will empower the neighbourhood and pave the way for the area to become a global economic powerhouse.

MQDC’s partnership with the RSTA and the Tourism Authority of Thailand boosted the number of visitors who came for its light decorations in December last year by nearly 50 per cent, up from 600,000 people a day to 900,000.

It also increased the interest of potential homebuyers.

After the Beautiful Bangkok presentation last year, domestic and international interest in the MRB project increased.

Only 20 per cent of MRB units are still available. These consist of sizeable one and two bedroom apartments including penthouses that are ideal for hosting big party brunches or soirées. The three duplex penthouses – each up to 360 square metres – cater for those who want to live big without compromising on space.

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese investors often look outside their borders for real estate opportunities, and Thailand has long been a place of interest.

MRB said in an earlier statement that “high-end Bangkok condos cost about half the price of equivalent properties in Singapore and a fifth of those in Hong Kong.”

The property became even more attractive when its leasehold contracts increased from 30 up to 50 years.

“Half of our customers are Thais, and the rest are from overseas, mostly from Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan,” says Malaisirirat.

“We are confident that we will be able to sell all of them before the end of the coming March.”

The Beautiful Bangkok show will bring the creative works of seven internationally acclaimed Thai artists to life through colourful and vibrant 3D projections on MRB.

“We have allocated a budget of about 100 million baht (HK$24 million) for ‘Beautiful Bangkok: The Symphony of Happiness’,” says the CEO.

“The outstanding facade of MRB will serve as a screen for projections. The show will once again show Bangkok’s beauty to the world.”

The spectacular event will celebrate Christmas and New Year, with performances scheduled to take place from December 18 to 31.

Visitors to the show have the chance to get their picture projected by laser on MRB. To do so, interested parties can post their photo on their Facebook page and make it publicly viewable by adding their nickname. Remember to tag @MQDC and #BeautifulBangkok.

Stay tuned and stay updated on all activities at Beautiful Bangkok: Symphony of Happiness at www.facebook.com/magnoliasratchadamri-boulevard.