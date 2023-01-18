Malaysia’s growing digital economy is expected to contribute more than 25 per cent to the nation’s GDP ahead of its 2025 target. Photo: Getty Images
Malaysia’s growing digital economy is expected to contribute more than 25 per cent to the nation’s GDP ahead of its 2025 target. Photo: Getty Images
Malaysia’s burgeoning digital hub
Business

Why Malaysia is the location of choice for digital and tech companies to land and expand in Asean

  • Malaysia’s digital economy is set to contribute 25.5 per cent to the country’s GDP and create more than 500,000 jobs by 2025
  • The nation’s mature digital ecosystem and infrastructure offer a comprehensive platform for tech companies looking to invest and grow in Malaysia

Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 4:00pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s growing digital economy is expected to contribute more than 25 per cent to the nation’s GDP ahead of its 2025 target. Photo: Getty Images
Malaysia’s growing digital economy is expected to contribute more than 25 per cent to the nation’s GDP ahead of its 2025 target. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE