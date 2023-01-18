Malaysia’s growing digital economy is expected to contribute more than 25 per cent to the nation’s GDP ahead of its 2025 target. Photo: Getty Images
Why Malaysia is the location of choice for digital and tech companies to land and expand in Asean
- Malaysia’s digital economy is set to contribute 25.5 per cent to the country’s GDP and create more than 500,000 jobs by 2025
- The nation’s mature digital ecosystem and infrastructure offer a comprehensive platform for tech companies looking to invest and grow in Malaysia
Paid Post:
MDEC
