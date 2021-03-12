Sun Life Hong Kong’s Haymans Fung says the Sun Life Retirement Mastery Index allows Hong Kong people to better understand their proficiency at retirement planning.
City’s new retirement mastery index reveals productive generation’s competency and control over retirement savings
How prepared are you for your eventual retirement years? You may think you are well prepared. But how well organised is your retirement strategy, compared to others?
