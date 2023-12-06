The Future of Security with AI: Microsoft champions game-changing generative AI-security solution to protect more with less
- Microsoft Security Copilot, the first generative AI-powered solution, is now available to interested and qualified customers in Hong Kong through the Early Access Program.
- AI enables large language models (LLMs) to generate natural language insights and recommendations from complex data, helping make analysts more effective and responsive.
In H1 2023, online deceptions accounted for over 75% of total deception case in Hong Kong, resulting in a 28% increase in losses to $2.69 billion. At the recent Microsoft Hong Kong Cybersecurity Summit 2023, Microsoft shared valuable cybersecurity insights to help businesses protect more with less. They also introduced Microsoft Security Copilot, now available through the Early Access Program for interested and qualified customers in Hong Kong.
With the rise of AI, cyberattacks have grown rapidly in channels and types. Attackers utilize AI for refine phishing messages and improve influence operations with synthetic imagery. But AI also plays a vital role in defense, automating and augmenting cybersecurity aspects such as threat detection, response, analysis, and prediction.
Amidst sophisticated attack techniques, a shortage of talent and expertise, and complex toolsets for multiple touchpoints, organizations are facing numerous challenges in combating cyber threats in the modern world and securing business environment.
“AI creates both new threats and opportunities for defense. Going forward, organizations looking to minimize their vulnerabilities must respond by modernizing their organizational skills, mindset, approach and technology.” said Irina Nechaeva, General Manager of Identity & Network Access at Microsoft.
Since launching its Early Access Program in October, Microsoft has received positive customer feedback globally on its ability to enhance prevention, detection, and response to cybersecurity threats, ensuring more protection with less. Some key findings include:
- Security Copilot demonstrated 44% more accurate response and were 26% faster across all tasks.
- 86% reported that Security Copilot helped them improve the quality of their work.
- 60% savings by consolidating a patchwork of vendors for a comprehensive solution from Microsoft.
Security Copilot Early Access program now available to interested and qualified customers in Hong Kong.
Securing the use of generative AI to safeguard your organization
The cornerstone of this work is Microsoft’s commitment to how Security Copilot handles your data:
- Your data is your data. It’s yours to own and control, and yours to choose how you want to leverage and monetize.
- Your data is not used to train or enrich foundation AI models used by others. No one beyond your organization is benefiting from AI trained on your data or business processes.
- Your data and AI models are protected at every step by the most comprehensive enterprise compliance and security controls in the industry.
Meantime, 43% of organizations expressed concerns about AI controls. We must understand, protect and govern the data generated and utilized by generative AI. Microsoft Purview helps comprehensively secure and govern data in AI, for both Microsoft Copilot and non-Microsoft generative AI applications.