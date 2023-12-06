The Future of Security with AI: Microsoft champions game-changing generative AI-security solution to protect more with less

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

In H1 2023, online deceptions accounted for over 75% of total deception case in Hong Kong, resulting in a 28% increase in losses to $2.69 billion. At the recent Microsoft Hong Kong Cybersecurity Summit 2023, Microsoft shared valuable cybersecurity insights to help businesses protect more with less. They also introduced Microsoft Security Copilot, now available through the Early Access Program for interested and qualified customers in Hong Kong.

With the rise of AI, cyberattacks have grown rapidly in channels and types. Attackers utilize AI for refine phishing messages and improve influence operations with synthetic imagery. But AI also plays a vital role in defense, automating and augmenting cybersecurity aspects such as threat detection, response, analysis, and prediction.



Amidst sophisticated attack techniques, a shortage of talent and expertise, and complex toolsets for multiple touchpoints, organizations are facing numerous challenges in combating cyber threats in the modern world and securing business environment.



“AI creates both new threats and opportunities for defense. Going forward, organizations looking to minimize their vulnerabilities must respond by modernizing their organizational skills, mindset, approach and technology.” said Irina Nechaeva, General Manager of Identity & Network Access at Microsoft.

Generative AI-powered solutions augment human strengths