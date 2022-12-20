Mind HK launches new Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner (PWP) training programme.
Mind HK is seeking new well-being practitioner applicants to help improve mental healthcare in Hong Kong
- Mind HK’s Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner (PWP) programme will train practitioners to offer free or low-cost mental health support to adults.
- Teaching skills for providing guided, evidence-based therapies, the programme is for those passionate about improving access to mental healthcare.
Mind HK
