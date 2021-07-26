Among the 13 states and three federal territories comprising Malaysia, the state of Selangor is the country’s leading investment destination. Photo: Shutterstock Among the 13 states and three federal territories comprising Malaysia, the state of Selangor is the country’s leading investment destination. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Why the Malaysian state of Selangor is emerging as a prime Asean business hub

  • A base for many multinational corporations, Selangor offers a strategic location around Kuala Lumpur, with 2 major airports and a busy container port
  • Amid the pandemic, initiatives were introduced to keep businesses running, support digital transformation and attract investments in key industries

Topic |   Morning Studio InsiderTalk: Invest Selangor
Dato’ Hasan Azhari Bin Haji Idris

Updated: 12:26pm, 26 Jul, 2021

