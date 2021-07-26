Among the 13 states and three federal territories comprising Malaysia, the state of Selangor is the country’s leading investment destination. Photo: Shutterstock
Why the Malaysian state of Selangor is emerging as a prime Asean business hub
- A base for many multinational corporations, Selangor offers a strategic location around Kuala Lumpur, with 2 major airports and a busy container port
- Amid the pandemic, initiatives were introduced to keep businesses running, support digital transformation and attract investments in key industries
