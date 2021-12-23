Blockchain- and virtual asset-related services are becoming important revenue drivers for Huobi Tech. Photo: Huobi Tech
Blockchain- and virtual asset-related services are becoming important revenue drivers for Huobi Tech. Photo: Huobi Tech
Business

Huobi Tech revenue jumps more than 120 per cent, driven by solid growth in its blockchain and virtual asset-related services

  • Blockchain and virtual asset-related services show momentum as Huobi Tech’s annual revenue more than doubles
  • The tech company, committed to keeping pace with the regulated market environment, is actively seeking global expansion opportunities

Topic |   New Money: virtual assets plus
Advertising partner

Updated: 11:00am, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Blockchain- and virtual asset-related services are becoming important revenue drivers for Huobi Tech. Photo: Huobi Tech
Blockchain- and virtual asset-related services are becoming important revenue drivers for Huobi Tech. Photo: Huobi Tech
READ FULL ARTICLE