Huobi Tech is making the most of industry compliance to capitalise upon the rich opportunities of the virtual asset sector. Photo: Shutterstock
Huobi Tech to expand virtual asset ecosystem on back of strong results
- Company’s virtual asset business represents over 27 per cent of its total revenue, with HK$96.8 million generated in the first half of the fiscal year
- Diversification and compliance are the primary focus as it explores cross-border development opportunities to provide virtual asset services
Huobi Tech
