The Great Room features breathtaking views from full-height windows.
8 Deep Water Bay Drive sets the record for most expensive apartment in Asia
Green is the colour of life at 8 Deep Water Bay Drive, a new luxurious residential project in the prestigious enclave developed by Nan Fung Group and Vervain Resources. Renowned interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud gives us a glimpse of the inspiration behind the show flat.
Topic | Ode to tranquility
