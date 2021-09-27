In February 2020, Covid and an oil-price war saw the Dow Jones stock-market index plummeting into freefall. Photo: Shutterstock In February 2020, Covid and an oil-price war saw the Dow Jones stock-market index plummeting into freefall. Photo: Shutterstock
In February 2020, Covid and an oil-price war saw the Dow Jones stock-market index plummeting into freefall. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Invest for success: how high-net-worth individuals can grow and protect their fortunes with Citigold Private Client

As advanced societies like Singapore and Hong Kong start to prepare for life after the pandemic, the thoughts of affluent individuals start to turn towards travel and lucrative investments. Citigold Private Client is designed specifically for accredited investors to tap into opportunities to optimise their wealth and focus on their passions.

Topic |   Optimise your wealth
Advertising partner

Updated: 11:18am, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In February 2020, Covid and an oil-price war saw the Dow Jones stock-market index plummeting into freefall. Photo: Shutterstock In February 2020, Covid and an oil-price war saw the Dow Jones stock-market index plummeting into freefall. Photo: Shutterstock
In February 2020, Covid and an oil-price war saw the Dow Jones stock-market index plummeting into freefall. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE