Riccardo and Alison Capelvenere, co-founders of Currenxie. Riccardo and Alison Capelvenere, co-founders of Currenxie.
Riccardo and Alison Capelvenere, co-founders of Currenxie.
Business

Visa connects with Currenxie to offer global payment solution

Topic |   Payments go contactless, borderless
Advertising partner

Updated: 12:00am, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Riccardo and Alison Capelvenere, co-founders of Currenxie. Riccardo and Alison Capelvenere, co-founders of Currenxie.
Riccardo and Alison Capelvenere, co-founders of Currenxie.
READ FULL ARTICLE