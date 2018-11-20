No reason to wait and now the best time to invest into Nansha

[Sponsored Article]

When China is making its fresh promises to further opening up to the outside world, Nansha, where one of China’s pilot free trade zones locates in Guangdong province- the country’s biggest economic power - stands out to be the most shining pearl and showpiece of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) Development Initiative, the essential national strategy for China’s economic transformation and development, moving the country up the global supply chain and innovation.

Located in the southernmost of Guangzhou, Nansha District is the city’s gateway to the sea and the geographical center of the Pearl River Delta (PRD) region, where the GBA plan is to launched to reflect Chinese power, ambition and innovation to become a science and technology hub to rival the San Francisco Bay Area in the United States and Tokyo Bay in Japan.

The GBA region, of 56,000 sq. meters and a population of 70 million, covers nine richest and urban cities in southern Guangdong province, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan and Zhuhai, as well as Hong Kong and Macau.

The region’s GDP reached over 10 trillion yuan in 2017, making it the fifth-largest economy in Asia, and its container throughput tops the world at about 4.5 times that of the New York Bay, San Francisco Bay and Tokyo Bay combined.

With no doubts, Guangdong’s pilot free-trade zone, comprising the Nansha New Area in Guangzhou, the Qianhai and Shekou Industrial Zone in Shenzhen and the Hengqin Area of Zhuhai, will play a leading role as a high quality gateway of China to open up to the world.

Nansha New Area enjoys advantages that Hengqin and Qianhai do not have- including one of the two deep-water ports in the mainland, a rail-road-sea transportation network, and the vastest land among the three. Nansha New Area occupies 60 sq meters, compared with 28 sq. meters for Hengqin and 28.2 sq. meters for Qianhai.

Besides the free trade zone, the whole district of Nansha is slightly larger than Singapore, which occupies 803 sq. meters, but has a registered population of just 800,000, compared with Singapore's five million.

Statistics show that Nansha District’s GDP rose to around 139.2 billion yuan in 2017 from 102.6 billion yuan in 2014, registering an annual increase of 12.6 per cent.

Nansha District saw its imports and exports surged at a remarkable average growth rate of 14.5 per cent annual since 2014 to reach 195.17 billion yuan in 2017. Last year, totally 1245 foreign companies were newly set up in Nansha in 2017, bringing foreign direct investment US$ 1.04 billion, a 66.78 per increase cent from 2016.

While other urban areas in Guangdong are facing headache of land shortage, with rich resources of land, Nansha is given great potential and opportunities to build industrial clusters of trillions of yuan for several emerging high-tech industries, like advanced manufacturing, intelligent equipment and robotics, energy-saving and new energy vehicles, bio-medicine and health industries, etc.

Nansha now is on its way to be a world-leading artificial intelligence (AI) industrial cluster by 2020, forming a group of dynamic and sustainable AI businesses and building a national leading artificial intelligence city model. Currently, more than 130 artificial intelligence startups and giants have set up in the Nansha International AI Innovation Park.

Nansha is sitting in the center of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Technology Innovation Corridor, the most important economic belt that connects Guangzhou, Dongguan, Shenzhen and Hong Kong to accumulate the best innovation resources from the GBA region.

The corridor, set for completion by 2030, will become the core of the GBA Area as a globally influential innovation enterprise cluster, backed up by the mainland market of 1.3 billion people. It would also become the nation’s major innovation engine and gateway to connect with global innovation trends.

New great opportunities are now available for global investors to invest Nansha, as the district starts showing great potential to grow in innovation, entrepreneurship and those emerging high-tech and innovative industries, making their projects and investments done quicker, easier and cheaper.

Nansha district also is becoming a world-class shipping hub for the GBA area. It is located at the estuary of Pearl River, which inspired the Guangdong Free Trade Zone to improve port-integrated services and boost high-end shipping.

Now it slashes the journey time only about one hour by car or by high-speed train between Nansha and other cities of the Greater Bay area. The flow of people, logistics, capital and information is accelerating in Nansha, where is on its way to be the freest economy in the GBA area.