The 2018 East Tech West in Nansha in Greater Bay Area (GBA)

Riding China’s non-stop efforts in reform and opening up and commitment to an open economy, Guangdong province, China’s main manufacturing and export bases, is redoubling its efforts to woo enterprises from across the world.

In the past couple months, the provincial authorities have announced a range of new incentives to attract and retain new arrivals in fields of professional services, tech innovation and smart manufacturing.

Foreign investors, for the first time, are allowed to set up wholly owned ventures for the manufacturing of new energy vehicles, aircraft, drones and other high-end products.

The 2018 East Tech West, which will be held on between November 27 and 29 in Nansha district will be the best showcase and the latest effort to present the achievements and further potential of Guangdong in entrepreneurship and innovation and open up.

The 2018 East Tech West is a new, invite-only retreat that will be held in Nansha, which locates in the center of the Greater Bay Area and aiming to develop into a global hub of technological innovation, backed by its gorgeous resources of new incentives, land and talents.

The event will bring together outstanding overseas and Chinese leaders in entrepreneurship and innovation at the cutting edge of the technology industry and leading investors from across the world. It would be not only a catalyst for thought provoking debate and discussion, but also a fantastic networking opportunity.

The tech event will highlight the importance of eight core themes, exploring everything from Artificial Intelligence in Society, Fintech, Cybersecurity, E-sports to Blockchain, with CNBC’s award winning reporters hosting several panels.

The 2018 East Tech West will have dozens of speakers delivering eight sessions, including Wen Guohui, mayor of Guangzhou; Cai Chaolin, member of the standing committee of CPC Guangzhou committee; Jie Sun, CEO of Ctrip; Xiaodong Chen, vice president of Alibaba; Kai-Fu Lee, chairmand of Sinovation Ventures; Pavel Bains, CEO of Bluzelle; Guy Diedrich, vice president of Cisco, and so on.

The 2018 East Tech West follows the cooperation agreement CNBC and Nansha district government on building an innovation exchange platform that will likely attract many heavyweight investors to the city. It’s an annual tech event in Nansha for the next three years, attracting hundreds of guests and senior executives from top global tech companies.

Lastly, the 2018 East Tech West would encourage synergies among leading entrepreneurs, incubators, and investors – domestic and foreign - for further private sector collaboration between the two sides, and help them access each other’s markets and build mutually beneficial relationships with one another.

Nansha, well-known as one of the best destinations for big foreign investment projects in Guangdong, has been presenting itself to the world in creative ways, and it is a very impressive host for the activities held in the urban planning exhibition hall that combines modernity and tradition.

Early this year, Pony.ai, an AI startup established its China headquarters in Nansha. The company has announced Series A round total to US$214 million only one year after its inception and debuted its latest self-driving system, PonyAlpha, marks a significant milestone for China’s autonomous driving industry. Fully autonomous testing started on the Nansha island in Guangzhou this February, the first time on public roads in China.

Competition for the top tier of talent is the most intense, as there are fewer than 1,000 people in the world considered capable of steering the direction of AI research and development, according to a report by Tencent Research Institute.

Three of China’s top five coders from last year’s Topcoder Open now work for Pony.ai. Among its 80 workforce, about one third graduated from top tier Tsinghua University, and seven have won gold medals at the international maths Olympiad.

Nansha now is also shining and on its way to be a world-leading artificial intelligence (AI) industrial cluster by 2020, form a group of dynamic and sustainable AI businesses and build a national leading artificial intelligence city model. Currently, more than 130 artificial intelligence startups and giants have set up in the NanshaInternational AI Innovation Park.

Themes for the 2018 East Tech West

AI IN SOCIETY

THE FUTURE OF FINTECH

TECH INNOVATION 5G / TELECOMMUNICATIONS

CYBERSECURITY

VENTURE CAPITAL

THE GLOBAL TRADE OUTLOOK

THE GREATER BAY AREA

THE FUTURE OF ENTERTAINMENT