Nansha, new cradle of hi-tech firms and listings in the Greater Bay Area

[Sponsored Article]

If you were a potential and aggressive tech company looking for a dream land for developing your innovative ideas or cutting-edge technologies and transforming them into high value products, Nansha district of Guangzhou, which is located in the geographical center of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), China’s biggest economic engine, is the one that you could not miss.

The Greater Bay Area (GBA), is the home of some of the world's largest industrial clusters, which enables it to handle all parts of the supply chains of major industries such as electronics and automobile—from the research and development of cutting edge technology to the manufacturing and assembly of consumer products.

A vanguard of China’s Reform and Opening-up, economic and innovative miracles had begun to form and continued over the last four decades in the GBA, of a population of 70 million and covering 11 of China’s most developed and urban cities, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan and Zhuhai, as well as Hong Kong and Macau.

While other above-mentioned urban areas in Guangdong are facing headache of land shortage, following soaring costs, with rich and affordable resources of land, Nansha is given great potential and opportunities to build industrial clusters of trillions of yuan for several emerging high-tech industries, like advanced manufacturing, intelligent equipment and robotics, energy-saving and new energy vehicles, bio-medicine and health industries, etc.

Further, Nansha’s distinguished status as one of China’s pilot Free Trade Zones awards the country’s most generous support policies for companies and talents to start their business and career in the district, which occupies 803 sq. meters and has a registered population of just 800,000, compared with Singapore's five million.



There are more than 400 technology firms in the district, of which 43.6 per cent has founded their own R&D institute. The proportion of R&D investment account for more than 3.5 per cent in annual revenue in Nansha’s star tech enterprises.

Nansha has taken the lead in the incubation of Artificial Intelligence AI technology startups, aiming at turning the district into a global artificial intelligence powerhouse that is home to a 30-billion-yuan industrial cluster by 2020, with more than 300 AI-related tech companies.

In October, the Guangzhou International Institute of Artificial Intelligence was officially settled in Nansha City Building, a new landmark for Nansha’s AI industry, with a total of 16 AI companies currently starting operation there, focusing on fields of chip development, hash power to the AI computing, smart city, smart health care and natural language processing. The second batch of 37 AI companies would be soon introduced to the institute.

Of these enterprises, some major names include Sino Semic, Super Cloud, HXsemi Development Center and so on.

According to Eric Xie, Director-General of Nansha Bureau of Investment and Trade Promotion, the 16 AI companies were well-supported by local government and awarded subsidiesof totally 150 million yuan after a comprehensive appraisal. Xie said the settlement of the first batch of AI companies is a milestone to further attract related companies in the future.

Besides, several well-known AI enterprises and organizations, including Cloudwalk, Pony.ai and Heung Kong’s “Unicorn Field” Accelerator, have settled in Heung Kong International Technovation Centre, situated in Nansha’s central area of Jiaomen River.



Nansha government will make great efforts to boost development of those Artificial Intelligence companies, which invest and start their R&D in the Nansha. The local government will open source its government data, urban management data and more application scenarios to the AI companies headquartered in the district, according to Xie Ming, Deputy Director of Nansha Free Trade Zone Management Committee.

Early this month, the 2018 World Championship of the MakeX Robotics Competition was held in Nansha by Makeblock, a leading STEAM education solution provider, with more than 1,000 students from across the world gathering together to assemble kits and then control them by writing a program. Makeblock, which products are used in more than 20,000 schools around the world, is going to establish a new subsidiary in Nansha.

When it comes to the mainland’s electric vehicle (EV) and biomedical technology market, Nansha also gains momentum in bringing new energy eco-system to the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group), a giant Chinese automaker that is going electric, and Nio, Tesla's competitor in China, jointly set up GAC NIO New Energy Automotive Technology Co., Ltd in April this year.

A leading clinical treatment base was newly set up in Nansha’s Guangdong Medical Valley (GDMV) by Edigene, whose world-leading gene-editing program for patients with thalassemia is expected to enter clinic in 2019 in the district.

Guangdong Medical Valley (GDMV), established in 2014, specializing in medical instrument and bio-pharmaceutical industry，is an all-around investment incubation platform, including the medical equity investment and medical industry supporting service.

In our two next pieces, we’ll introduce star enterprises that represent key areas of Nansha’s emerging technology and innovation industries.