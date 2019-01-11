Emerging industries have transformed Nansha, the pearl of the Greater Bay Area

Besides outstanding development in artificial intelligence sector, taking abundant land resources and gorgeous supportive measures granted by its Free Trade Zone status, Nansha now is becoming a new powerhouse in the Greater Bay Area for emerging tech and innovation industries.

Last year, nearly 6,000 high-tech enterprises were newly created their headquarters or branches in Nansha, where is only half an hour by high-speed train from Hong Kong.

Late last year, Nansha announced a total of 30 billion yuan to fund its six strategic industries, including next generation of information technology, biotechnology, environmental conservation and protection, High-end manufacturing artificial intelligence, health care and the cultural and creative industry .

Nansha’s GDP reached around 139.2 billion yuan in 2017 from 102.6 billion yuan in 2014.

An one-off 500,000 yuan of subsidy will be given to those high-tech companies newly set up in Nansha. Financial support - up to 30 million yuan of subsidy, with proportion of shareholding below 20 per cent, for the duration no more than 8 years - will be available to high-growth high-tech enterprises that are set up by innovative and leading talents.

Other supports include a 300,000 yuan of funding support each year to a patent-right protection and assistance agency; 200,000 yuan of subsidy to a professional intellectual property service institution whose annual business revenue exceeding 2 million yuan; up to 500,000 yuan of subsidy to a core invention patent applicant, whose technology has materialized as a high-tech product in the next 3 years; one-off subsidy of 1 million yuan to a military technology being transformed for civilian use.



The 2.5-billion-yuan-invested Guangdong Medical Valley（GDMV）Nansha Business Incubator, covering an area of 70 acres, is home of 300 cutting-edge projects. Among them, Edigene is a high profile firm newly introduced to Nansha 's bio-tech industry, focusing on using genome editing technologies for novel therapeutics and advanced drug discovery solutions. Founded in 2015, the company announced in August its successful completion of approximately US$15 Million in a Series pre-B financing.

In November, Edigene set up its genome editing treatment base in Nansha, first of its kind in China to take use of lead program, ET-01 for patients withβ-thalassemia, which expects to start an investigator-initiated clinical trial in 2019. It would offer the potential for a novel, safe and tolerable therapy for patients without HLA-matching donors through autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant.



Previous studies have indicated that there is a high population frequency of thalassaemia in southern China, particularly in the three most southerly provinces of China—Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan. Edigene’s oncoming development in Nansha will be a great boon to the involved families in the mainland, and then to the world.

Nansha has been also a new showpiece for conventional and emerging carmakers to join hands to develop smart car business, boosting the companies' value by heading towards the direction of intelligence, connectivity, electrification, and sharing, and making breakthroughs through the partnership.

Early last year, Shanghai-based electric vehicle start-up NIO has forged a strategic alliance with GAC Group, which also manufactures cars with Honda and Toyota in China.

The Nansha-based joint venture with a registered capital of 500 million yuan, GAC NIO New Energy Automotive Technology Co.,Ltd, concentrates on NEV development, R&D, sales and service, and also aims to improve the service level and user experience of the whole value chain with a creative service concept.

Besides these tech giants, investors and startups across the world have begun turning their attention to Nansha as well.

“I’m very impressed and motivated that Nansha government’s foresight and ambition to

open source its government data, urban management data and more application

scenarios to the tech companies headquartered in the district,” said Jiang

Zhongyong, founder of IHDpay Group, a Hong Kong-based start-up in Fintech /RegTech and AI on health care that focuses on the Greater Bay Area.

“China supports nearly 9 billion in-patient and out-patient visits annually in the mainland. A substantial percentage of the country’s patients living with more than one disease and is eager for personalized treatment to the right patient in the right drug＆ dose.

There are urgent needs to take good use of big data

and AI technology via some sort of "Total Information Medical System",

which could help promote precise medicine as a personalized treatment

in the GBA and exemplify to the rest of the country.

With its outstanding development of AI, including live - face- recognition and open source of government data, urban management data, and FTZ status, Nansha could be ideal for such a pilot project to build up precise health profile for each patient no matter which health institute he/she sees doctor.