Why Nansha is the most livable place in the Greater Bay Area, China’s biggest economic and innovative powerhouse

[Sponsored Article]

The tech and innovation-driven Greater Bay Area, combining population of over 69 million people and annual GDP of around US$1.5 trillion, is attracting worldwide attention for the area’s direct investment opportunities.

Growing investors from across the world are fascinated by the oncoming golden days of cross-border innovation and entrepreneurship boom in the GBA But only a livable urban environment would make it attractive to people to settle down for sustainable investment and career.

Nansha, the geographical center of the GBA and where Guangdong’s biggest pilot free trade zones locates, with no doubt, is one of the most livable and lovable place in the area for every dreamer.

Global investors could commute between cities in the GBA like Boston and New York to West Coast cities like San Francisco and San Jose, but even faster and more convenient as several mega infrastructure projects to forge a swift transport network, including Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and new high-speed rail link between Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Nansha and Guangzhou.

Now it slashes the journey time about an hour by car or half and hour by high-speed train between Nansha and other cities of the GBA. The flow of people, logistics, capital and information is accelerating in Nansha, where is on its way to be the freest economy in the GBA area.

With rich resources of land, Nansha, which occupies 803 sq. kilometers and has a registered population of just 800,000, is a very livable city compared with the cost-of-living in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.



Environmental quality is priority for a livable city. Nansha is blessed with excellent natural environment. The forestry coverage reaches 7,749 hectares. The greenery rate is as high as 41 per cent while the green space per capita reaches 38 sq meter, resulting in Nansha winning the UN’s most livable urban area award in 2011.

More than 100,000 migratory birds would arrive in Nansha Wetland Park at every beginning of December, which including the rare species of white spoonbills, black-winged long-legged snipes and the black-face spoonbills that have become an endangered species in the world.

Tourism is another booming market for the GBA. Nansha will be the pearl of the area to attract more visitors.

Nansha International Cruise Home Port Complex Project is one of the biggest cruise home ports in China, which is expected to start operation in October this year.

Last year, the number of in-bound and out-bound cruises reached over 90, with 470,000 passengers visited to Nansha, a more than 20 per cent year-on-year increase.

Under the theme of "Sailing from Nansha, Renewing the Maritime Silk Road", an annual three-day sailing regatta will be held in Nansha, attracting hundreds of professional sailors from countries along the Belt and Road Initiative. The sailing Regatta is an important platform to spread sailing culture as well as an important window to display Nansha as a coastal hub and new name card of the GBA.



Nansha is well-known in Guangdong for its advanced education and health care systems. Intending to serve the innovation and tech ambitions of China’s ‘Greater Bay Area, the University of Science and Technology plans to build a campus in Nansha. Mainland and international students would be offered graduate degree programmes in artificial intelligence, robotics, biomedical technology, advanced manufacturing and financial technology.

A large number of high-quality educational and medical resources, such as the First (Nansha) Hospital and the Provincial Hospital of Nansha, will provide residents with international high-quality public services.

Nansha government has also increased its voice and influence in the world by expanding into global high-level dialogue in academic research, international trades and economics.



In March this year, the Guangzhou-Hong-Kong-Macau Belt and Road Investment Enterprises Cooperation Forum will debut in Nansha. The forum will be a key platform in the GBA to link enterprises in both China and the countries along the Belt and Road for further collaboration and support from the international community.

Earlier last month, Nansha hosted a promotional event in Davos to raise awareness of the pearl of the GBA and its upcoming international events.

CNBC, the world’s leading business and money-related news organization, will host the yearly tech conference between 2018 and 2020, aiming at uniting a portion of the world’s most productive business pioneers to meet, arrange and talk about the fate of innovation at the core of the GBA.



“Investments that the government is making in infrastructure and transportation allow for the best to base here (Nansha). What we found is that all of our guests have been incredibly impressed with Nansha today (for its prospects in tech and innovation). I think that would encourage them to come back for business things, probably leisure perspective as well because the beautiful surroundings are here.” according to KC Sullivan, President and Managing Director at CNBC International.