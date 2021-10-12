PH telco PLDT gathers global technology leaders, industry experts in PH Digicon 2021

[Sponsored Article] The largest fully integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines PLDT, through its B2B arm PLDT Enterprise, has officially opened the country’s most prestigious digital thought leadership event, the Philippine Digital Convention 2021 (PH Digicon 2021), where global industry experts, thought leaders, and pioneers in technology would gather to drive technological empowerment among enterprises across the country. With the theme “REVOLUTION,” this year’s convention seeks to encourage delegates to explore the possibilities of the new world of business and embrace the revolutionary change needed to stay ahead in the ever-changing business landscape. During its virtual media launch, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise and International Business Groups Jovy I. Hernandez said that for the past seven years, PH Digicon had been a valuable platform to discuss ground-breaking insights, solutions, and technologies that can help organizations discover new ways of doing business. "PLDT Enterprise hopes to empower the delegates of this year's PH Digicon by sharing insights on how and what it means to participate in a digital revolution through this year’s keynote speakers, panelists, workshops, and fora. We hope to impart relevant perspectives on what is happening in the time of rapid digital transformation, and our delegates can expect a whole new level of discovery into what we can do to stay resilient by reinventing and revolutionizing the way of doing business," said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP and Head of PLDT & Smart Enterprise and International Business Groups. The three-day fully virtual convention will be held on October 6 to 8 and will highlight distinguished guests and speakers who will engage in the plenary sessions and tech leadership fora to impart relevant perspectives on revolutionizing the current business environment. The plenary sessions will feature several executives from global tech companies including: Yasuo Suzuki of NTT Global Data Center, John Harrington of Nokia, Dave West of Cisco, Nicholas Ma of Huawei, among others. Filipino business tycoons will also participate in the event such as Penshoppe Group Chairman and CEO Bernie Liu, Jollibee Group Chief Business Officer Joseph Tanbuntiong, JG Summit Holdings Inc. President and CEO Lance Gokongwei, Century Pacific Food, Inc. Executive Chairman Chris Po, and Alliance Global Group Inc. CEO Kevin Tan. Meanwhile, this year’s celebrity speaker is none other than Academy award-winning actress, film/TV producer and UN Messenger of Peace Charlize Theron. Likewise, executives from PLDT Group will also join the event including PLDT Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, PLDT and Smart Communications President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio, Hernandez, FVP & Head of PLDT Enterprise Core Business Solutions Jojo Gendrano, VP & Head of ICT Business for PLDT Enterprise Nico Alcoseba, among others, with PLDT Group’s FVP & Head of Corporate Communications Cathy Yap-Yang as the digital convention’s official host. “The goal of innovation is to create a better world for all, where technology is simple, accessible, empowering, and sustainable. I am proud to enjoin everyone for the PH Digicon 2021’s digital revolution as we reinforce our commitment to keeping working towards realizing our goals and never being afraid to take the next step in the evolution of technology,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT and Smart Communications President and CEO. PH Digicon 2021 is expected to attract over 10,000 international delegates, including C-level executives and key decision-makers across all industries. The convention will help enterprise owners reinvent their operations in this new world of business, reach out to global leaders to know the latest business trends and technologies, and revolutionize their organization to stay ahead in the dynamic business landscape. Keystone sponsors of the digital convention are worldwide leader in IT and networking Cisco, global technology leader across mobile, fixed and cloud networks Nokia, and leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices Huawei. Robin Llamas, Cisco Philippines OIC and Managing Director said, “While the COVID-19 pandemic brought extraordinary challenges in the past year, there were also extraordinary opportunities. As leaders in our field, Cisco and PLDT recognize our role in ensuring that this change moves towards progress, giving organizations and individuals access to technology that will enable them to not just thrive in the country but also be at par with the rest of the world.” “With the imminent arrival of the 4th Industrial Revolution, robust and reliable private wireless networks will help catalyze the use of Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT to deliver greater operational productivity and efficiency to the country's key economic sectors, as well as realizing unprecedented experiences for consumers via advanced Fiber to the Home deployments. We are pleased to once again work with the PLDT Group for PH Digicon 2021, especially as we must now accelerate digital transformation for the Philippines’ communities and businesses,” said Carlos Reyes, Head of Philippines at Nokia. “The pandemic has increased the convergence of the digital and physical worlds, supercharging the Digital Transformation of industries. The synergy of ICT technologies will improve customer experience, productivity and resilience, to foster sustainable development for enterprises in the Philippines. We look forward to sharing revolutionary technologies that will be the main driving force for industry development in the Philippines over the next decade, as we advance into the intelligent world” said Todd Liu, President of Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Philippines. Other sponsors of the event include Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Samsung, Salesforce, FiberHome, Soprano Design, Micro Focus, Gur Lavi, NetFoundry, Fujitsu Philippines, Enghouse Interactive, CapGemini, Checkpoint Philippines, Alibaba, Microsoft, HPE Aruba, HPE, and Ericsson.