CLP names outstanding renewable energy contributors at Smart Energy Award 2021

[Sponsored Article] Now that Hong Kong has set a course to achieve net zero by 2050, pledges from the private sector are critical to achieving this goal. CLP Power is committed to contributing to carbon neutrality and assisting corporate customers in transitioning to a low-carbon economy. As such, it has been actively driving innovation in energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy to corporate customers while investing in cutting-edge green energy projects. Smart Energy Award 2021 Smart Energy Award is one of CLP Power’s key initiatives to drive innovation in energy efficiency. The programme rewards corporate customers for their outstanding performances in energy conversation using innovative technologies and has been held for four years in a row. For this year’s programme, more than 630 entries competed for the prestigious awards across four categories: Energy-Saving Performance, Peak Demand Management, Renewable Energy, and Smart Technology. A record number of entries received this year is an encouraging sign that businesses of all sizes are more aware of the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and its positive impacts on business practices, corporate reputations, shareholder relations, and investment portfolios. “We applaud our corporate customers who continue to invest in energy-saving and carbon reduction measures. Many have deployed smart technologies and innovative ideas to reduce energy use and meet their business needs,” said T K Chiang, Managing Director of CLP Power, at the award presentation ceremony. “At CLP, we will continue to support customers in their contributions towards advancing the net zero goal.” Check out the full award list: www.clp.com.hk/SEAward_EN Renewable Energy Contributors An increasing number of Hong Kong-based international and local organisations have pledged to reduce environmental and social impact concerning their businesses by embracing renewable energy initiatives. The ‘Renewable Energy Contribution Award’ was presented to eight organisations to recognise their support for local renewable energy development. Sending a clear message that they are committed to renewable energy, these outstanding renewable energy contributors have set an example for others in their industry to follow suit. “Hang Seng always stays at the fore of sustainability. Our ambition is to achieve carbon-neutrality for our operations by 2030. Accordingly, we have established targets to reduce our electricity consumption and to source electricity from renewable energy schemes,” says Mr Eddie Chan, Head of Corporate Services of Hang Seng Bank. UBS joined the global green energy initiative RE100 in 2015 with a commitment to sourcing 100 per cent of its electricity consumption from renewable sources. “This engagement with CLP shows our commitment to net-zero carbon emissions for the future,” says Amy Siu, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate and Portfolio Management (Asia Pacific) at UBS. "With a commitment to supporting the development of a green and sustainable future, SUNeVision put extra attention to energy efficiency in its operations and is committed to promoting the use of renewable energy", says Mr Raymond Tong, Chief Executive Officer of SUNeVision. Hoss Vetry, Regional Vice President and Managing Director of Rosewood Hong Kong, says the hotel group implements sustainable and environmental policies as part of its sustainability programme and will continue to partner with CLP on the renewable energy journey. Apart from these outstanding contributors, many organisations have been switching to renewable energy sources, and the support from the business community has been remarkable in recent years. To recognise CLP customers for their actions, they have also been recognised with ‘Renewable Energy Appreciation Token’. (Recipient list: https://clp.to/SEA2021_REC_token ) Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) CLP Power has initiated a range of programmes for its partners to become eco-friendly. The Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) programme has received strong support from the business community, especially the awarded Renewable Energy Contributors. With RECs, businesses can play an active role in the fight against climate change with relative ease. Supporting the CLP RECs programme is a simple, direct and cost-effective way for organisations to reduce their carbon footprint without installing a renewable energy system at their premises. CLP RECs are recognised by RE100, a global collaboration that engages, supports and showcases influential companies committed to using entirely renewable power. Rosewood Hong Kong, HSBC and Hang Seng Bank are among the programme's supporters. CLP Power also buys back clean energy from corporate customers, including HSBC and Hang Seng Bank. They have joined the CLP Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff scheme, which allows them to cut short the payback period for renewable energy system installations. Learn more about the CLP RECs programme: clp.to/RECert_Business_en CLP Renewable Energy Label Scheme By purchasing at least 1,000 units of RECs through the CLP Renewable Energy Label Scheme, organisations can let their customers know that they are committed to sustainability by displaying the CLP Renewable Energy Label. For example, the scheme enables Hong Yip to declare they are using clean energy from renewable sources and reduce the carbon footprint caused by upcoming training activities and company events over the next ten years.