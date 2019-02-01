Super-luxury condo at the heart of Ratchaprasong

[Sponsored Article]

Coming home to your luxurious residence at Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard, Bangkok, is like receiving a warm hug from your nearest and dearest.

Ascending the driveway towards its grand and glorious flower-shaped façade, the anticipation heightens. Stress ebbs away as your private sanctuary beckons – a refuge of calm, relaxation, and indulgent services.

This is Bangkok’s premium address, in the prime district of Ratchaprasong Road.

It’s the reason legendary 5-star hotel operator Hilton Hotels & Resorts chose this district to debut its flagship Waldorf Astoria brand in Southeast Asia. And why the residences at Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard represent one of the best opportunities in Asia for investing in the luxury property sector.

Standing tall alongside the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok in a stunning mixed-use development, the 60-storey super-luxury condominium tower is defined by its iconic architecture. Unfolding like the petals of a beautiful magnolia flower, which provided the design inspiration, the building’s sophisticated form cradles within a lifestyle of supreme opulence.

At Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), one of Thailand’s leading property developers, has adroitly wrapped location, design, value, and service into one loving embrace.

No wonder that so many astute foreign investors, primarily from Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan, have secured etheir place among the discerning owners.

With a doorman standing by to take care of guests, the high-floor apartments, arranged in a choice of one or two bedrooms, penthouses and duplex penthouses, are accessed via an exclusive residents’ lobby.

Inside, homes have been styled according to the owner’s choice – from classic antique French, to modern elegance.

Quality is paramount throughout the fittings and finishes, including top European brands like Bulthaup, Franke, Dornbracht, Siemens, Hansgrohe, and Käsch. Your good taste is further reflected in the furniture and accessories curated exclusively for Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard by leading Thai galleries Olivia Living and Sonder Living.

Residential facilities are equally impressive. Enjoy ‘quiet time’ with garden views in the cosy library, or energise with a run on the outdoor jogging track.

Taking care of all your wellness needs, the property also features a fitness centre, swimming pool with kids’ pool and Jacuzzi, steam rooms and sauna.

A comprehensive suite of resident privileges makes everyday living easy. Enjoy package deliveries directly to residences, direct phone access from the lobby to the units, a 24-hour welcome desk, round-the-clock concierge and security, and more.

As noted by Mr Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of MQDC, these beautifully appointed prime residences were conceived with one goal in mind: to fulfil the legacy of the heart of Bangkok.

He describes the property as “our extraordinary gift to the city of Bangkok”. “It exhibits high luxury at every touchpoint, representing the best the region has to offer for demanding top-tier residents, property investors, businesspeople, plus one of the world’s best hotel brands,” Mr Visit explained.

In doing so, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard further serves to complete the legend of Ratchaprasong district, and showcase its potential as one of the great urban precincts on a global scale.

The world has already taken notice of Ratchaprasong district, a vibrant centre for business and leisure in the heart of the capital. It’s become a magnet for the retail market, wholesalers, hospitality, luxury residences, and MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions], attracting throngs of visitors daily from across Thailand and overseas.

For residents of Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard, this means that every element of an upper-class lifestyle - international dining, high-end shopping and myriad entertainment options – await literally on their doorstep.

The care with which award-winning developer MQDC has created this building is also apparent in its environmental sensibilities. Designed to meet the next generation of green certification, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard is the first condominium development in Thailand to follow the strict criteria of United States’ LEED certification.

With its innovative architecture, quality materials, energy and environmental technology, your new home in Bangkok is the most sought-after condominium address to achieve the best quality of life.

Completed in 2018, these beautifully finished prime residences are ready to move into.

With super-luxury mixed-use projects now firmly established as a preferred focus of international property investment, the value offered by this iconic development is easily seen.

A select number of two-bedroom units still available range in size from 72–106 sq m, at prices from $394,000 USD (12.9 Million Baht) o $4100000 USD (135 Million Baht), averaging $92,400 USD or 280,000 THB per sq.m).

For more information, please contact email: [email protected] or Tel/ WhatsApp: +66 8309 55054, or visit website www.magnolias-ratchadamri.com

Register here: http://bit.ly/2De6PZR