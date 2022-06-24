Cheuk-wan Fan, Chief investment officer Asia, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth
Cheuk-wan Fan, Chief investment officer Asia, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth
Business

Look to portfolio resilience in times of volatility

●    Add protection to portfolios by focusing on quality, income and diversification
●    Disruptive trends of digital transformation and green transformation could drive structural growth and investment opportunities

Advertising partner

Updated: 12:00am, 24 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cheuk-wan Fan, Chief investment officer Asia, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth
Cheuk-wan Fan, Chief investment officer Asia, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth
READ FULL ARTICLE