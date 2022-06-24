Cheuk-wan Fan, Chief investment officer Asia, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth
Look to portfolio resilience in times of volatility
● Add protection to portfolios by focusing on quality, income and diversification
● Disruptive trends of digital transformation and green transformation could drive structural growth and investment opportunities
Paid Post:
HSBC Global Private Banking
