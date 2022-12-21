Connectivity, talent, tech and data keys to insurance industry growth: Asian Insurance Forum

Officiating guests at the opening ceremony of the AIF 2022 (from left): Kwok Kwok-chuen, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Academy of Finance; Dr Stephen Wong, Member of Legislative Council (Election Committee) of the HKSAR; Chan Kin-por, Non-Official Member of Executive Council of the HKSAR; John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR; Stephen Yiu, Chairman of the IA; Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR; Bernard Charnwut Chan, Hong Kong Deputy to the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China; and Clement Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of the IA.