Steelcase’s research identifies a more nuanced, hybrid future for work.
Mobile furniture, moveable screens and enclaves can help to create spaces that feel safe, while boosting productivity.
Employees will return to the office with more open settings for collaboration while enjoying enclosed spaces for focused tasks.
Businesses plan to make changes in the workplace to keep staff happy
Steelcase Hong Kong
Topic | Reimagining the work place
