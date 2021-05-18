Steelcase’s research identifies a more nuanced, hybrid future for work.
Steelcase’s research identifies a more nuanced, hybrid future for work.
Mobile furniture, moveable screens and enclaves can help to create spaces that feel safe, while boosting productivity.
Mobile furniture, moveable screens and enclaves can help to create spaces that feel safe, while boosting productivity.
Employees will return to the office with more open settings for collaboration while enjoying enclosed spaces for focused tasks.
Employees will return to the office with more open settings for collaboration while enjoying enclosed spaces for focused tasks.
Business

Businesses plan to make changes in the workplace to keep staff happy

Topic |   Reimagining the work place
Advertising partner

Updated: 12:00am, 18 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Steelcase’s research identifies a more nuanced, hybrid future for work.
Steelcase’s research identifies a more nuanced, hybrid future for work.
Mobile furniture, moveable screens and enclaves can help to create spaces that feel safe, while boosting productivity.
Mobile furniture, moveable screens and enclaves can help to create spaces that feel safe, while boosting productivity.
Employees will return to the office with more open settings for collaboration while enjoying enclosed spaces for focused tasks.
Employees will return to the office with more open settings for collaboration while enjoying enclosed spaces for focused tasks.
READ FULL ARTICLE