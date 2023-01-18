Ricoh is a world-leading workplace technology provider driving digital workplace transformation.
Ricoh’s post-pandemic workplace
Business

Ricoh reimagines the hybrid workplace for the new normal

  • The COVID-19 pandemic impact has caused businesses across the world to re-think way business is done with hybrid work and the new normal
  • Ricoh’s four areas of expertise help customers digitally transform their business by creating a forward-thinking hybrid workplace geared for a modern workforce, enabling a new way of doing business

Updated: 12:00am, 18 Jan, 2023

