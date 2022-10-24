Partnerships among corporates and start-ups within Singapore’s innovation ecosystem have shown the power of collaboration for opening doors and promoting business growth, even in challenging times. Photo: EnterpriseSG
How dynamic business collaborations help power Singapore’s vibrant start-up ecosystem
- Verification solutions start-up Accredify and IoT automation platform provider Beep teamed up to help convert vending machines into rapid Covid-19 test kit dispensers
- Innovative partnerships between the government, investors, start-ups, accelerators and mentors can open new doors and propel business growth locally and beyond
Paid Post:
Enterprise Singapore
Partnerships among corporates and start-ups within Singapore’s innovation ecosystem have shown the power of collaboration for opening doors and promoting business growth, even in challenging times. Photo: EnterpriseSG