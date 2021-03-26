Smart City
From blockchain to intelligent manufacturing, what are the key technologies that will make Hong Kong a Smart City – and who is making them?

  • The Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) is well poised to lead this new wave of innovation, with Smart City one of its five core areas of focus
  • ASTRI won 23 new innovations to the prestigious Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, the most important annual event in the world devoted exclusively to invention 

Topic |   Smart City
Updated: 12:00am, 26 Mar, 2021

