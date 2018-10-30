The Revolution – Turbo Charge Cost Effective Growth

[Sponsored Article]

The accelerated globalisation and a more mobile workforce have created a huge demand for smarter, more flexible office spaces. While continued expansion is the goal of most businesses, agility and scalability are increasingly important in their growth strategy. From entrepreneurs establishing their presence in a new market to multinational corporations looking to support more mobile employees, smarter office solutions that combine professional workspaces and innovative technology have become the definitive alternative to traditional offices.

“Compared to renting a space under a traditional lease, flexible workspace solutions have grown from occupying 0.05% to 20% in major markets. Workspace providers offer the flexibility and cost-effectiveness which businesses can then leverage to facilitate their growth plans, whether they are foraying into a new market, restructuring the workforce, or catering to the needs of millennials starting to expect flexible working arrangements,” says Sulway-Johansson.

Servcorp’s revolutionising flexible workspace, prestigious landmark address of Two International Finance Centre, unrivalled and iconic views, sleek interior, global community of 40,000+ imaginers and state-of-the-art communication technologies have stood and will continue to stand the test of time in Hong Kong. The easiest way for businesses to access Hong Kong’s most prestigious address at Two IFC is with Servcorp. Businesses transition through Servcorp seamlessly whereby they no longer need to manage landlords or lengthy contracts in traditional space and opens a gateway into successful partnerships within greater China.

Servcorp’s strength lies in its global network with an office portfolio across the globe, all in strategic & prime locations. The group currently operates in more than 160 office locations across 23 countries and 53 cities. Servcorp clients can work from any location at no extra cost giving them global reach, instantly.

More than offering private and open-plan office spaces, dedicated desks, hot desks, virtual offices, meeting facilities, and a well-stocked bar, Servcorp's objective is to give businesses the freedom to hit the ground running without the hassles of managing local vendors.

Leading the revolutionary change is Servcorp’s 100-strong internal IT team who have created a powerful technology suite. Including enterprise grade broadband, secure and lightning-fast Wi-Fi, secure printing, exclusive real-time booking platforms, call-routing technology, and a global network of offices, clients have complete transparency and control over their business requirements, all of which combined becomes their competitive advantage.

As part of the service, Servcorp’s unmatched support network sees both burgeoning and established organisations provided with dedicated front-of-house to greet their guests, PA’s and secretaries when they need the extra support, and dedicated receptionists that ensures no leads or opportunities are ever lost.

On October 15, Servcorp hosted a cocktail reception to celebrate the official launch of a newly refurbished space in Hong Kong's iconic Two ifc. Michaela Browning, Australian Consul-General Hong Kong & Macau, was invited as the officiating guest of the ceremony.

“Our new location in the Two IFC building grants start-ups and SMEs immediate access to Hong Kong’s most prestigious office address with everything in place that they could not afford otherwise, from local landline numbers and office supplies to internet access and 24x7 tech support. Our turnkey solution allows them to truly focus on their business.”

The new Two IFC co-working space also coincides with the new wave of entrepreneurship driven by the fast-growing fintech sector allowing entrepreneurs to reach out to potential clients faster while working closely with industry partners.

Servcorp’s global network, which runs like a block chain, connects every single client with 40,000 connections instantly. It is controlled by a central and verified directory giving our clients global reach whether they need an Accountant in Tokyo or an SEO Agency in Beijing. Servcorp’s growing community instantly breaks down barriers between international businesses.

“Though some other co-working spaces are outfitted with recreational facilities, working next to a ping pong table is actually noisy and distracting. In line with our prestigious office address we want to help our tenants project a polished, professional image,” says Sulway-Johansson.

What Servcorp have done is put the power of a multi-national corporation, in the hands of small businesses.