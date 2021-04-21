Leading energy provider CLP Power works hand in hand with its partners to promote the use of renewable energy sources in Hong Kong.
CLP joins hands with Rosewood Hong Kong to embark on a low-carbon journey
By releasing an easy-to-adopt programme, city’s leading energy provider CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP) actively promotes renewable energy development to make Hong Kong a smarter and greener place to live and to do businesses.
