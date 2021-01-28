Wealth management beyond borders

[Sponsored Article] When it comes to investing, diversification is key. One way to do so is through offshore banking. Given Singapore’s reputation as an international financial centre, the city-state is gaining popularity among high net worth investors in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, DBS is is the leading bank in Asia, with 250 branches across 17 countries and regions, including Hong Kong. In 2020, it was named the “Safest Bank in Asia” for the 12th consecutive year by New York-based trade publication Global Finance. DBS’ rankings as the fourth-safest commercial bank in the world and 14th safest bank globally remain unchanged from 2019 and 2018. “With our AA-/Aa1 ratings, our strong Asian expertise and network, as well as a deep understanding of the region’s domestic and cross-border business dynamics, regulations and cultural nuances, DBS stands well-placed to advise, support and partner our clients on their wealth journey,” says Joseph Poon, Managing Director and Group Head of DBS Private Bank. Geographical diversification Since every client is different, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. That’s why DBS Treasures Private Clients are treated as individuals as they have different investment objectives and life goals. A team of experts specialising in financial planning, investments and trust administrations are brought together to provide tailored wealth planning and investment solutions to clients, whether they are seeking to protect, grow or diversify their portfolio. Singapore has been a trusted booking centre on par with Hong Kong. It is therefore the ideal destination to open an offshore account or set up a family office to manage assets if one wants to diversify assets across jurisdictions. If a client is interested to grow their wealth beyond borders, a Relationship Manager will assist him or her with the opening of a DBS Singapore account. Once approved and set up, the account can be accessed digitally from anywhere in the world. Borderless wealth management DBS Treasures Private Clients can access their DBS accounts anytime, anywhere via the bank’s websites and apps. They can also manage their portfolio, trade or invest via the enhanced DBS iWealth platform, which offers over 150 features, allowing clients to manage their finances. Upon logging in, clients can view their customised dashboard that shows their portfolio’s real-time performance. They can also receive personalised research reports and analyses based on the current portfolio; invest and trade globally in 12 currencies across seven global markets and receive proactive FX alerts. To transfer money across borders, DBS Remit is the bank’s online overseas transfer service that supports same-day transfer of local currency to designated destinations with no transfer fee. On the importance of digital offerings, DBS Bank’s Digital Wealth Lead for the Consumer Banking Group, Kimberley Ho says: “In the new norm, digital is a pre-requisite for a sustainable business. As digital engagement rises amongst our clients, so are their expectations. Clients are now exposed to a far wider set of digital tools than ever before, and it is imperative that we continue to innovate and improve our digital capabilities.” Tailored wealth solutions Having said that, it is equally important that DBS understands clients’ life goals and ambitions. As the main point of contact, the RM maintains personal interactions with each client and takes a proactive approach to developing customised solutions and identifying opportunities for the client. Clients also enjoy professional guidance on a comprehensive, diverse suite of asset classes to make investment decisions swiftly. The team behind the RM offer tailored solutions for wealth growth and preservation, legacy planning, intergenerational succession planning and more. Clients will have access to curated financial insights and investment expertise by wealth experts in the Chief Investment Office (CIO) that are tailored to their portfolio. They will also have access to up-to-date insights and analyses on what is driving global financial markets. Barbell strategy explained “A fast-changing world from digitalisation calls for a new approach to investing. We capitalise on the barbell strategy to ride on the winners of the brave new world. With traditional business models being disrupted, the champions of this era will undoubtedly be the Innovators, Disruptors, Enablers, and Adapters,” says Hou Wey Fook, Chief Investment Officer, DBS Bank. To help clients navigate the road ahead in these uncertain times, DBS provides a resilient solution to help clients manage their wealth: the DBS Chief Investment Office (CIO) Barbell Strategy Portfolio. Designed to capitalise on long-term, irreversible growth trends while mitigating short-term volatility through income-generating assets, the portfolio’s two-pronged strategy has become especially relevant today as uncertainties persist, says Hou. If you would like to experience what it means to be a DBS Treasures Private Client and find out how DBS can help you on your wealth management journey, simply indicate your interest here to receive more details or click here for more information.