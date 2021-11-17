From left: Rolf Frei, Consul General at The Consulate General of Switzerland in Hong Kong, Daniel Thurley, APAC Network Head Informatics, Roche, Dr. Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff, Member of the Board of Directors of Roche, Linus Fung, Deputy Director of Leisure & Cultural Services (Culture), Hong Kong SAR Government, Louisa Shen, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Hong Kong. From left: Rolf Frei, Consul General at The Consulate General of Switzerland in Hong Kong, Daniel Thurley, APAC Network Head Informatics, Roche, Dr. Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff, Member of the Board of Directors of Roche, Linus Fung, Deputy Director of Leisure & Cultural Services (Culture), Hong Kong SAR Government, Louisa Shen, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Hong Kong.
From left: Rolf Frei, Consul General at The Consulate General of Switzerland in Hong Kong, Daniel Thurley, APAC Network Head Informatics, Roche, Dr. Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff, Member of the Board of Directors of Roche, Linus Fung, Deputy Director of Leisure & Cultural Services (Culture), Hong Kong SAR Government, Louisa Shen, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Hong Kong.
Business

Roche: Thinking about tomorrow

125 years of recognising life as the most precious gift

 

Topic |   Thinking about tomorrow
Advertising partner

Updated: 12:00am, 17 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
From left: Rolf Frei, Consul General at The Consulate General of Switzerland in Hong Kong, Daniel Thurley, APAC Network Head Informatics, Roche, Dr. Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff, Member of the Board of Directors of Roche, Linus Fung, Deputy Director of Leisure & Cultural Services (Culture), Hong Kong SAR Government, Louisa Shen, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Hong Kong. From left: Rolf Frei, Consul General at The Consulate General of Switzerland in Hong Kong, Daniel Thurley, APAC Network Head Informatics, Roche, Dr. Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff, Member of the Board of Directors of Roche, Linus Fung, Deputy Director of Leisure & Cultural Services (Culture), Hong Kong SAR Government, Louisa Shen, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Hong Kong.
From left: Rolf Frei, Consul General at The Consulate General of Switzerland in Hong Kong, Daniel Thurley, APAC Network Head Informatics, Roche, Dr. Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff, Member of the Board of Directors of Roche, Linus Fung, Deputy Director of Leisure & Cultural Services (Culture), Hong Kong SAR Government, Louisa Shen, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Hong Kong.
READ FULL ARTICLE