McDonald's Randy Lai: leading the charge to drive innovation and growth

The Executive Award expressly acknowledges her remarkable contributions to driving digital transformation and promoting Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, from plastic waste reduction and carbon reduction to community engagement and employee empowerment.

Lai's outstanding leadership and dedication to championing innovation in the Food and Beverage industry have earned her this well-deserved accolade.

This highly anticipated annual event, which has been celebrating outstanding achievements since 1980, recognises business executives and entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to the business landscape in Hong Kong.

Randy Lai, chief executive officer of McDonald's Hong Kong, has been awarded the prestigious Executive Category of the 2023 DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards.

Lai's commitment to community engagement and talent cultivation has played a pivotal role in creating a positive and inclusive work culture, making the organisation the F&B industry's best employer in Hong Kong.

Under her strategic leadership, McDonald's Hong Kong has positioned itself as the market leader and the most preferred quick-service restaurant brand, boasting the largest market share in the city and remarkable brand trust.

As a forward-thinking leader, Lai has driven innovation and growth in McDonald's Hong Kong's broad network of 250 restaurants. With a workforce of 15,000 employees, the company delivers exceptional service to more than one million customers daily.

Digital transformation pays off

Amidst the pandemic, McDonald's took a proactive approach to revamping its app, which features the ground-breaking "Mobile-Order-Pay" function that allows customers to make contactless payments, prioritising their safety and convenience.

In merely two years, the McDonald's App has achieved remarkable success, becoming the leading food-ordering app in the market. With over 4 million registered members, which accounts for more than half of the city's population, the app has resonated with customers and met their needs effectively.

Agile leadership: granting front-line managers decision-making authority in uncertain times

During the pandemic's peak, McDonald's took swift action by temporarily closing up to 38 restaurants at different times. These closures were necessary due to varying infection levels and lockdown materials in different neighbourhoods.

The agile decisions were made by frontline managers who had been given the authority. With the health and safety of both employees and customers as the top priority, frontline managers took into account the specific situations and lockdown mandates in place.

Wooden cutlery cuts plastic waste by 100 million pieces each year

In a significant milestone for the company in 2022, McDonald's switched to wooden cutlery, resulting in a remarkable reduction of 100 million plastic pieces consumed annually. This move goes beyond just being a green initiative for the restaurant chain; it also sets a positive example for the F&B industry as a whole.

As part of the plastic waste reduction campaign, the restaurant chain has collaborated with superstar Aaron Kwok and the world's most viewed animation IP, "Baby Shark", to create a series of Happy Meal books focusing on sustainability.

These books aim to educate and engage the next generation emotionally, instilling a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

Opening of Hong Kong's first LEED Zero Carbon restaurant

Besides plastic waste reduction efforts, McDonald's has set a new benchmark by opening Hong Kong's first LEED Zero Carbon restaurant in Tai Wo, certified by the US Green Building Council.

By incorporating over 20 sustainable measures and practices into the design and operations of the restaurant, it is estimated that these efforts will result in an emission reduction of over 800 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

Championing happy families and children's wellbeing

As a Board Member of RMHC for over a decade, Lai has consistently shown her unwavering commitment to this vital cause.

In 2023, McDonald's successfully raised over HK$14 million through a variety of fundraising initiatives. These efforts have been instrumental in supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in its mission to provide a "home away from home" for families with children battling chronic illness.

For example, McDonald's has produced a short film portraying the true story of a sick child's journey, highlighting the significance of family unity in healing process.

In April of this year, McDonald's held one of its renowned fundraising activities called Kidathon. This event has been organised impressively for the 14th year, bringing together an incredible 6,000 child-and-parent runners.

Empowering employees with fully sponsored HKQF-certified training at bachelor's degree level

McDonald's goes above and beyond to support the education of its employees. The company fully sponsors their studies while they continue to work, enabling them to gain valuable experience, earn a salary, and obtain an accredited education qualification.

This year, the company has set a remarkable precedent in the F&B industry by becoming the first local F&B corporation to provide its restaurant managers with an unparalleled opportunity to obtain a qualification that is on par with a bachelor's degree (Hong Kong Qualifications Framework Level 5).

This initiative is a powerful way to challenge stereotypes and showcase that individuals from diverse backgrounds and educational levels can achieve success and recognition.

Celebrating employee contributions

McDonald's, a brand known for its positive and happy culture, values and appreciates the contributions of its employees.

In 2022, the company showed gratitude by surprising over 10,000 employees with special red packets containing HK$1,000. This generous gesture acknowledged the employees' efforts and highlighted McDonald's commitment to fostering a positive and appreciative work culture.

Moreover, McDonald's celebrated the new year with its employees in 2023 by organising a magnificent annual dinner at AsiaWorld-Expo. With a remarkable attendance of 8,000 employees, the three-consecutive night event created a festive atmosphere filled with joy and camaraderie.

Thanks to these efforts, McDonald's Hong Kong achieved record-breaking revenue in 2022. Lai's leadership has been pivotal in driving McDonald's towards a brighter future, as it continuously works to enhance the dining experience for its valued customers.