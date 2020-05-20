The HKTDC is taking a closer look at industrial parks including those along the Belt and Road to see how manufacturing partnerships and market access can be considered together as a potential solution for manufacturers and related services providers.
Rethinking the new normal in supply chains: manufacturing partnership and market expansion as twin solutions
With global supply chains and markets disrupted by the pandemic and tensions flaring up again over the trade war, it is worth looking at both manufacturing partnership opportunities and new market potential as twin solutions to sustaining business for manufacturers and related services providers.
Topic | Transformation Sandbox Programme
Paid Post:
Hong Kong Trade Development Council
